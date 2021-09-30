A new United States bill could force domestic flyers to show proof that they are not infected with the coronavirus if they want to travel if the proposed legislation, which was revealed on Wednesday, passes into law.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is responsible for the U.S. Air Travel Public Safety Act which would require all American passengers to be fully vaccinated, fully recovered, or test negative for the coronavirus infection. There would be needed documentation before travelers are allowed to board a domestic flight.

Requiring Proof of Vaccination

During a news release on Wednesday, the bill's author, Feinstein, said that air travel during the 2020 holiday season was a major contributor to the devastating COVID-19 surge in the winter. She said that the bill was put in place to prevent something similar from occurring in the future of air travel.

While it was a standard process to show proof of vaccination for international air travel, domestic flights have mostly allowed American passengers to not go through the extra level of restrictions. But building on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) current travel requirement, the bill would force domestic flyers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of recovery from the infection to be allowed to fly within the country, USA Today reported.

In a statement, Feinstein said the bill would ensure that air travelers get themselves protected from the virus and also keep communities in their destinations safe from the disease. She said it was crucial to take extra steps to keep the infection from spreading as more variants of the coronavirus are emerging.

Feinstein said it was only logical to keep the millions of airline passengers that traveled within the country from contributing to the spread of the infection. She noted that young children remain ineligible to receive the coronavirus vaccines and are at greater risk of being infected.

Experts warn that another outbreak of the coronavirus was likely as the United States continues to struggle against the Delta variant. The strain has contributed to the majority of new cases in the country due to its high transmissibility among hosts, The Hill reported.

Feinstein's New Bill Proposal

Feinstein's bill would require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to develop national vaccination standards and procedures related to the COVID-19 in consultation with the Federal Aviation Administration to prevent future outbreaks of the coronavirus.

The bill would also need the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to provide recommendations. These would include COVID-19 vaccine use in healthcare settings and among healthcare personnel in other settings.

The Infectious Diseases Society of America and the American Public Health Association have both expressed their support of the bill. The President of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, Dr. Barbara D. Alexander, who is also a professor of medicine and pathology at Duke University School of Medicine said vaccination was a keystone strategy in ending the coronavirus pandemic. She added that vaccination requirements in multiple settings would help boost vaccination rates, prevent infections and hospitalizations, and save lives, Senate, a government website reported.



