Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan recently confirmed that a memo circulating in the right-wing media was not from him.

According to the Huffington Post, the right-wing media is spreading false claims about the results of the 2020 election. Even though the recent Republican-led audit in Arizona confirmed that Joe Biden won last year's elections, supporters of Donald Trump still believe that he was rigged.

After the recent audit confirmed that Biden won by a slightly larger margin than what was previously recorded, the right-wing media is now saying that Logan wants to decertify the results of the 2020 election.

However, Logan said that he never wrote such a memo. "[The report] is not one I ever wrote, nor was it ever part of our drafts reviewed with the Senate. No copy of the Executive Summary written by me ever directly stated the election should not be certified or should be decertified," he told The Arizona Republic.

As of late, there is no process for decertifying an election. And even the multiple recounts, audits, and investigations proved that Trump lost to Biden. Still, the ex-POTUS's supporters are convinced that this isn't the case.

False claims about the 2020 election started with a video

Last year, false claims about the 2020 election being rigged started after someone posted a video showing a man closing a white van's doors before rolling a wagon with a large box into a Detroit election center.

Within hours, the 90-second clip was shown on multiple news and social media platforms. And it convinced Trump and his supporters that they had been cheated during the election.

However, the video later revealed that it features a photojournalist rolling his camera equipment into a venue. But even after this was confirmed, Trump and his supporters still believed that he should've won.

So, they recently hired Logan's firm to conduct an audit despite Cyber Ninjas' lack of experience and track record. And the results still showed that Biden won.

Cyber Ninjas CEO also spread false claims about the 2020 election

Prior to the audit, even Logan seemed convinced that there was an election fraud last year. His multiple tweets also showed his support for the Stop the Steal movement. However, he later deleted his posts.

Meanwhile, the recent audit in Arizona is not an isolated case. Republicans and Trump are also demanding a recount in other states like Texas, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Texas will hold an election audit in four counties

Texas Governor Greg Abbott told Fox News that he doesn't think the audit is a waste of taxpayers' money even though the recent audit in Arizona proved that Trump lost to Biden in the previous election.

"There are audits of every aspect of government. Why do we audit everything in this world, but people raise our hands in concern when we audit elections, which is fundamental to our democracy?" Abbott said via Newsweek.

After receiving an open letter from Trump, Abbott ordered the auditing of four Texas counties, namely Harris, Dallas, Tarrant, and Collin. Biden won in the first three counties, but Trump was declared as a winner in Collin.

