Greta Thunberg, a known activist who has been calling for action against climate change for years, has once again mocked world leaders for their inaction and hesitance to help prevent catastrophic damage to the environment, threatening the lives of future generations.

The young activist attacked United States President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a youth climate summit held in Milan on Tuesday. She noted that the last 30 years of supposed "climate action" had amounted to "blah, blah, blah."

Greta Thunberg Mocks World Leaders

Thunberg continued to mock world leaders by repeating commonly used expressions regarding the climate crisis, arguing they were empty words and unfulfilled promises. "When I say climate change, what do you think of? I think jobs. Green jobs. Green jobs," she said, which was a reference to Biden's speeches about the climate crisis.

Referencing French President Emmanuel Macron's speech, Thunberg said that world leaders must find a smooth transition towards a low carbon economy. She said there was no other planet that humans can go to if this one becomes uninhabitable, CNN reported.

Setting her sights on Prime Minister Johnson, Thunberg criticized the UK government's "green recovery" plans. She ridiculed his speech where he talked about dreams and a green economy to save the planet from catastrophic climate change effects.

Read Also: Footprints Found in New Mexico Proves Human Presence in the Americas that Pre-dates 13,000-Years Rewrites Known History

The youth climate gathering was attended by four hundred climate activists who came from 180 countries worldwide. The event lasted for three days and will have recommendations sent to a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, scheduled to start on Oct. 31. However, many of the participants have demanded more accountability from world leaders and a bigger official role for young people, who are the ones who will experience the brunt of climate change in the future.

Thunberg argued that world leaders invited only specific young people to make it seem like they were listening and trying to do something to reduce the threat of climate change. She said that it was all a facade, citing a rise in emissions, arguing that science does not lie, USA Today reported.

Devastating Effects on Future Generations

Children who are born in 2020 are expected to experience extreme climate events at a rate that is two to seven times higher than people born in 1960, a new study published in the journal Science revealed. Due to the current rate of global warming and national policies, climate events will continue to occur much more frequently in later years.

The study observed extreme climate events such as heatwaves, droughts, crop failures, floods, wildfires, and tropical cyclones. Researchers utilized recent data from a 2021 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report for their study.

Researchers found that the forecasts for how the events would drastically affect younger generations were mind-boggling. They found out that a six-year-old kid born in 2020 would experience twice as many cyclones and wildfires, three times as many river floods, four times as many crop failures, and five times as many droughts as someone who was born in 1960. But the most concerning of these events was heatwaves, where the six-year-old would experience 36 times more than the older individual, NPR reported.

Related Article: Salmonella Outbreak Stretches Across the US; CDC Continues To Investigate the Food Source

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.