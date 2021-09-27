Bill Gates recently threw shade at his fellow billionaires, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

During his interview with James Corden on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," the host asked Gates for his thoughts on other billionaires investing in space and travel.

The billionaire and philanthropist said that he's more obsessed with eradicating diseases on earth than in space.

Corden also asked Gates why he thinks other billionaires are obsessed with space travel at the moment.

"I don't know. I have become obsessed with things like Malaria and HIV and getting rid of those diseases and I would probably bore people at cocktail parties talking about diseases. Space? You know, we have a lot to do here on earth," Gates said The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Bill Gates has been throwing shade at Elon Musk for months

This is not the first time that Gates made a dig towards Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the boss of SpaceX.

In his book "How To Avoid A Climate Disaster," Gates said that, unlike Musk, he wants to focus his efforts on solving issues on earth and not on Mars.

While speaking with Kara Swisher on the "Sway" podcast, Gates acknowledged all of Musk's contributions to climate change. However, he doesn't think Musk's solutions are real ones.

"Well, it's important to say that what Elon did with Tesla is one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone's ever made. And you know, underestimating Elon is not a good idea. He added that he's not a Mars person' and that he doesn't 'think rockets are the solution," he said via News18.

Gates also claimed that Tesla excels in producing the best cars, but there's still a need to tackle other industries to make a more significant climate change difference.

Elon Musk, SpaceX complete first all-civilian mission on space

Earlier this month, Musk made headlines after successfully completing their first all-civilian mission to orbit.

Following their trip to space, several NASA officials and Bezos, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin tweeted their congratulatory messages for the civilians and Musk. However, Joe Biden didn't congratulate Musk, so he took this as an opportunity to shade the POTUS.

On a Twitter post, @rhensing asked Musk to weigh in on Biden's lack of enthusiasm following his and SpaceX's efforts to raise millions of dollars for St. Jude.

He’s still sleeping — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2021

Musk said that Biden must not have said anything because he's still sleeping.

Bill Gates, Melinda Gates finalize divorce

As for Gates, the former Microsoft CEO also made headlines following the fall out of his marriage to Melinda Gates. After announcing their split, multiple sources claimed that the billionaire cheated on Melinda with a Microsoft employee.

Last month, it was confirmed that the exes had finalized their divorce, per CNN. Neither party will pay spousal support, and no financial details will be available to the public.

