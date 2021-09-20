Elon Musk recently threw shade at Joe Biden for failing to congratulate him and SpaceX after they successfully completed their first all-civilian mission to orbit.

Top NASA officials, as well as Jeff Bezos, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin, have already congratulated Musk and SpaceX on their Inspiration4 mission. However, Biden has not commented on the Tesla CEO's success.

On a Twitter post, @rhensing asked Musk to weigh in on Biden's lack of enthusiasm following his and SpaceX's efforts to raise millions of dollars for St. Jude.

"The President of the United States has refused to even acknowledge the 4 newest American astronauts who helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. What's your theory on why that is?" @rhensing tweeted.

Musk responded by saying that the POTUS is still sleeping, that is why he has not heard from him.

Elon Musk, SpaceX reveling in their successful all-civilian launch

On Saturday, SpaceX managed to return its Crew Dragon spacecraft from orbit safely. The capsule carried Inspiration 4 members back to Earth after three days in space.

What made the trip special was the fact that the four crew members were all civilians. They are also made up of the first Black woman to serve as a spacecraft pilot, the youngest American astronaut, and the first to fly in space with a prosthesis.

Inspiration 4's mission is to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. By Saturday, they managed to raise $160.2 million. Musk vowed to donate $50 million following their success, making their total donations exceed their initial goal.

Count me in for $50M — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2021

"Count me in for $50M," Musk tweeted.

Elon Musk picked four members of Inspiration 4

According to People, the SpaceX Dragon Crew spacecraft Resilience launched on Wednesday night from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

In February, a contest was held to choose the four non-professional crew members to embark on the once-in-a-lifetime mission. In March, the four members were named, and they managed to take the capsule into space.

What made the team even more special was that each of them represented the mission's four pillars. Jared Isaacman, a billionaire, embodied leadership, Hayley Arceneaux, a cancer survivor and physician assistant at St. Jude, represented hope, Dr. Sian Proctor, a geoscientist and artist, represented prosperity, and Christopher Sembroski, a data engineer, represented generosity.

Hayley Arceneaux shares excitement over her first mission in space

Ahead of their mission, the magazine spoke with some of the members of Inspiration 4. Arceneaux expressed her excitement over the mission as the first person with a prosthesis to ever go to space. "The one thing that I'm most excited about this mission is that I'm going up with a big rod in my leg," she told People. Prior to the life-changing trip, Arceneaux also said that she felt calm and confident. And on the day of the trip, she would be thinking of all her friends that succumbed to cancer.

