Kim Yo Jong, North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un's sister, said on Sunday that an inter-Korean meeting may be discussed if mutual respect is developed.

According to NHK World, she feels that a seamless understanding between North and South Korea can only be reached if impartiality and mutual respect are maintained.

Jong also proposed re-establishing the North-South joint liaison office, issuing a declaration to formally end the Korean War, and holding a North-South summit, claiming that constructive discussion may lead to significant and beneficial solutions.

Kim Yo Jong dissatisfied with South Korea-US military drills

She expressed her dissatisfaction with both South Korea and the US, stating that North Korea's self-defense actions in response to military threats on the Korean Peninsula are criticized as provocations while the US' efforts are lauded as deterrents.

In September, North and South Korea conducted ballistic missile tests within a few hours of one other, Republic World reported. The military display might heighten tensions on the Korean Peninsula, which are already high owing to delayed nuclear talks between Pyongyang and the United States.

According to the South Korean military, the North Korean missiles traveled 800 kilometers towards the Sea of Japan after being launched inland. North Korea, as a self-proclaimed nuclear state, is barred from testing ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

However, after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's disastrous summit with former US President Donald Trump in Vietnam in February 2019, discussions to cease the country's missile development have come to a halt.

She proposed the discussions while noting South Korean President Moon Jae-in's request for a political declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War as a means of bringing peace to the peninsula, which he made in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

North Korea open for talks with South to heal strained ties

She stated that North Korea is prepared to resume "constructive" talks with South Korea to discuss how to mend and heal strained ties provided the South ceases to provoke the North with hostile policies, implausible claims, and double standards.

Per Daily Mail, the Unification Ministry of South Korea stated it is closely considering Kim Yo Jong's comments. According to a statement from the ministry, South Korea will continue to work to reestablish relations with North Korea.

North Korea is placing indirect pressure on Seoul to work on arranging talks to ease sanctions as it presses for a declaration of war's end, according to Nam Sung-wook, a professor at Korea University in South Korea.

Last week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in asked for a formal cease-fire between the two Koreas and their allies - the United States, which backs the South, and China, which backs the North - to stop the conflict.

A top North Korean ministry first dismissed the notion as "premature." Kim Yo Jong, though, acknowledged the concept was "admirable" in an unexpected statement issued Friday. However, she stated that the North would only consider the idea if the South ended its "hostile policies" toward them.

South Korea successfully tested its first submarine-launched ballistic missile earlier this month, just hours after the North conducted its own test. North Korea has frequently chastised South Korea for its yearly military drills with the United States, as NY Post.

