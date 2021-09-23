Quebec Police is searching for a man who reportedly assaulted a nurse from Sherbrooke Pharmacy because she vaccinated his wife without his consent.

Police spokesman Martin Carrier told Reuters that the man became enraged and aggressive while confronting the nurse that was administering COVID-19 vaccines at the pharmacy.

"Our suspect went directly into the office and began to yell at the nurse," Carrier told Reuters.

Carrier added that the suspect punched the nurse on the face multiple times. The medical professional was then rushed to a nearby hospital to seek treatment. She is now recovering at home.

Quebec Police wants anti-vaccine suspect to be identified

Police are asking for help from the residents to direct them to the suspect. He is described as a 30 to a 45-year-old man with a medium build and dark complexion. He also has a distinctive tattoo on his hand.

On Wednesday, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said he would push for a special law to prevent anti-vaccine protesters from protesting close to schools and hospitals. Those that will be found guilty will face fines.

"My patience has reached its limit. I think it's important to leave our children and patients in peace," he said via Reuters.

Anti-vaccine protesters have been swarming the streets of Canada

According to the publication, the altercation involving a healthcare worker is not an isolated incident.

Earlier this month, several protests were staged by anti-vaccine groups and those opposed to mandatory vaccination.

According to CBC, the protesters are flocking outside hospitals, police headquarters, and other busy areas after Premier Drug Ford announced its COVID-19 vaccine passport plan.

The vaccine passport will be required to allow residents to dine at restaurants, go to theaters, or work out at the gym. It came into effect this week.

According to reports, the ongoing protests across Canada were staged by two Ontario nurses who promoted conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 vaccine. They also attended rallies in the United States for those who believed the pandemic was a fraud.

The Canadian Medical Association (CMS) and the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) released a statement saying that the ongoing protests demoralize healthcare workers.

"We have confronted uncertainty, exposed ourselves to risks and worked prolonged hours, weeks and months all in support of our patients and the public we serve. We have not signed up for bullying, attacks and violence, at the hands of those who do not subscribe to science or health advice. The healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly for months on end are being bullied and harassed for doing their jobs. This is wrong and unacceptable - full stop. We are in a health crisis of unprecedented proportions," CMA president Dr. Katherine Smart said (via CBC).

Anti-vaccine protesters holding rallies in the US

Canada isn't the only country that's dealing with anti-vaccine rallies and protests. The United States is also experiencing a similar dilemma.

Earlier this week, anti-vaccine protesters gathered outside the Los Angeles City Hall to fight for medical freedom. The protesters praised the LA police and fire departments for refusing to submit to vaccine mandates.

One of the protesters said that their voices would not be silenced.

"If you silence your voices, you are giving your power away to the authorities who pretend they have your best interest in mind," she said (via the Los Angeles Times).

