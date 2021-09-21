After the unfortunate teenager's family settled their civil court battle with the US spy wanted for killing him, President Joe Biden claims that a criminal case is "being worked on" in the matter of Harry Dunn's death. The US president informed reporters in the Oval Office while sitting next to Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the case against Anne Sacoolas was continuing.

It comes after Harry's parents achieved a resolution in their damages action against his suspected killer in the United States on Tuesday. Sacoolas and her husband Jonathan, both former CIA operatives, were scheduled to testify under oath as part of the lawsuit action.

The allegation, which was heard in Virginia, had revealed information about their top-secret State Department responsibilities, as per Daily Mail. However, yesterday's arrangement for an undisclosed price has precluded further disclosure, fueling speculation that the US government was involved.

Harry Dunn death criminal case

The Dunn family's spokesman, Radd Seiger, said the agreement meant the family's focus would shift to the criminal case in the United Kingdom. He termed the deal a "real milestone," but added that there was still more work to ensure Harry's justice.

Following the tragic collision outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019, Sacoolas was charged with causing the 19-year-old's death through reckless driving.

Per The Strait Times, after Sacoolas departed the country shortly after, claiming diplomatic immunity from prosecution, and the US refused to extradite her, the matter has dogged US-British ties. Dunn's family has filed a lawsuit in the US state of Virginia, demanding damages from Sacoolas and her husband, who has admitted to driving on the wrong side of the road.

A deal had been "reached amicably between the parties," according to Radd Seiger, a representative for Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn. He told the UK's local Press Association news agency that the settlement was "some considerable relief," but he didn't go into detail.

Read Also: North Korea Threatens Nuclear Arms Race After US Announces New Alliance, Submarine Deal With The UK and Australia

Boris Johnson and Joe Biden bond at White House

In July, Britain announced that US President Joe Biden had agreed in principle to a remote trial for Sacoolas, whose first wife and daughter were killed in a vehicle accident in 1972. Despite allegations that Sacoolas and her husband, a technical assistant at the airbase, worked in intelligence, Washington said it would not consent to her extradition.

During a meeting with the US president in the White House, Boris Johnson claimed that Joe Biden is "personally trying to move things along" in the case of Harry Dunn's alleged killer. Biden and Johnson told reporters ahead of their meeting in the Oval Office that they will address Afghanistan and Pacific cooperation.

In November, the US president also stated that he will attend the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow "with bells on." The two also talked about the Amtrak train that Johnson took from New York to Washington, DC, a favored mode of transportation for Biden that has earned him the moniker "Amtrak Joe."

Johnson had met with US Vice President Kamala Harris earlier in the day on Tuesday, praising British and American cooperation on subjects like climate change and Afghanistan. Johnson described meeting Harris for the first time as a "great honor and privilege," adding, "I've heard a lot about you, but it's fantastic to be here," Sky News reported.

Related Article: Joe Biden Urges To Thoroughly Investigate Afghanistan Drone Strike; White House Dodges Question If Anyone Should Be Fired

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.