As part of their investigation into the Gabby Petito case, the FBI executed a search warrant at Brian Laundrie's residence on Monday, seizing evidence and towing away a car. Around 10 a.m., agents arrived at the house and escorted Laundrie's parents into a car. The couple is now able to return to their residence.

Petito's mother got a "strange text message" on August 27. Police published a copy of the search warrant, which cited a computer hard drive and an unusual text message. Petito's mother said in the text that the individual referred to Gabby's grandfather as 'Stan,' but she claims Gabby never called him that.

Bill and Charlene Guthrie, neighbors, said they witnessed the incident occur in front of their eyes. The FBI announced later Monday that their search of the Laundrie house was complete, News12 reported.

FBI still in search of Gabby Petito's boyfriend

This comes after the FBI reported on Sunday that a corpse matching Gabby Petito's description had been discovered in Wyoming. On Tuesday, an autopsy will be performed. Petito and Laundrie were driving a van across the nation. On August 25, Gabby Petito ceased contact with her family, and Brian Laundrie returned to Florida on September 1.

When Guthrie got home, he thought it unusual that Laundrie acted as if nothing had occurred. In the Petito inquiry, Laundrie is a person of interest, and his present whereabouts are unknown.

According to the family's attorney, the vehicle removed from the property, a Ford Mustang, was recovered with a police notice on its windshield at the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, on Wednesday.

Per Fox8, Laundrie was last seen by his family on Tuesday after going for a hike in the reserve. Attorney Steven Bertolino said the note was a request for the vehicle to be removed, but the family decided to leave it in place until Thursday in case Laundrie returned.

They reported Brian Laundrie missing on Friday when he didn't show up. Over the weekend, more than 50 law enforcement officials searched the almost 24,000-acre region for Laundrie. However, after exhausting all options, police said on Monday that they would no longer conduct a "massive search" of the area.

The 23-year-old, who was on a road trip with his 22-year-old girlfriend, is still being sought by police. Petito's father, Joseph, appeared on "Dr. Phil" on Monday and stated that Laundrie should be held accountable for his part in the case.

Could Brian Laundrie's parents be held accountable in Gabby Petito's case?

Law enforcement officials told The NY Post on Monday that Brian Laundrie's parents are unlikely to face criminal charges in connection with Gabby Petito's disappearance and presumed death, noting the difficulties of constructing a case against them.

Christopher and Roberta Laundrie have remained silent, even refusing to talk to authorities about their lawyered-up son, who has since gone missing. The case took a sad turn Sunday when a body "consistent" with Gabby Petito's description was discovered in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest.

However, experts say that while the finding of the body provided enough probable cause for the FBI to execute a search warrant at the Laundrie house on Monday, it doesn't imply the Laundries are in trouble over anything.

Brian was reported missing to the police by Roberta and Christopher on Friday. He informed his parents he was going on a hike near their house three days prior and never returned, according to his parents. Former FBI agent Oliver Farache felt that charging the parents would be extremely difficult.

The fact that the Laundries declined to speak to authorities in the early stages of the investigation also works in their favor, experts say, implying that accusations of lying to law enforcement may be ruled out. According to Trent County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue, the next critical step in the case is an autopsy of the body discovered in Wyoming on Tuesday.

