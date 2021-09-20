Gabby Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, has reportedly gone missing days before police officers found a body that resembled Petito's description.

According to Laundrie's family, he went on a hike last Tuesday and never returned home. Three days later, a massive manhunt for the 23-year-old took place in Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida.

Amid the ongoing manhunt, a spokesperson for the North Port Police said that there's a possibility Laundrie hurt himself in the sprawling wildfire.

"Does anyone not think it's possible he went out there and shot himself in the head? Sure. We don't have any information about where he's at," North Port Police spokesperson, Josh Taylor, told the New York Post.

Brian Laundrie identified as person of interest in fiancee's disappearance

Prior to his disappearance, Laundrie was also identified as a person of interest in Petito's vanishing. The couple went on a cross-country road trip weeks ago, and Laundrie returned home using Petito's van. However, the New York-based woman was not with him.

Laundrie also refused to help officials in locating Petito. His family also refused to cooperate with the investigation.

It was only almost a week into the investigation that Laundrie's aunt spoke up. However, she also claimed not to know anything regarding the incident.

"We've been trying all week to talk to his family, to talk to Brian, and now they've called us here on Friday, we've gone to the home, and they're saying now they have not seen their son. So, we are working through those details as we speak. It is another twist in this story," Taylor told CNN last week.

Other theories surrounding Laundrie's disappearance includes claims that he is just in hiding.

"All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing," Petito's lawyer said in a statement.

Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie's video surface amid search for missing woman

Last week, a shocking video of the couple also surfaced online. In the lengthy clip, Petito and Laundrie are interviewed by the police separately after they saw scratches on Laundrie's face.

A hysterical Petito told officers that she scratched her fiancé's face because Laundrie was trying to stop her from lashing out. The incident resulted in an altercation and Petito ended up crying hysterically.

She also told police officers that she recently quit her job to go on a cross-country trip with Laundrie. She's reportedly feeling stressed because she's also starting her own travel vlog and was suffering from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

The police officials agreed not to charge Petito, and they took her to a hotel away from her fiancé so that they could have some time to breathe.

Following the incident, it is unclear what else happened to the couple during their trip. But Laundrie returning home without Petito in tow raised alarm bells for the missing woman's family.

On Sunday, a body that was consistent to Petito's description was found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. However, the police officers have yet to confirm whether it really belongs to the missing 22-year-old woman.

"Earlier today, human remains were discovered consistent with the description of Gabrielle Gabby Petito. The cause of death has not been determined at this time," Charles Jones, FBI Denver field office supervisory senior resident agent said.

