American farmers and meatpackers can expect to receive $600 worth of stimulus checks under a new bill passed called the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 that aims to bring much-needed financial relief to struggling workers.

Earlier this month, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the financial program as a celebration of the social and economic achievements of the country's workers on Labor Day. The official noted the program is a recognition of the work and struggles of farmworkers, meatpacking workers, and grocery workers that have continued to risk their lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

$600 Stimulus Check

These workers have continued to work to feed and sustain their families and provide services to customers who are looking to provide for their families. Vilsack said the workers deserved recognition for their sacrifices and resilience to meet personal and family needs while working to provide essential services to the American people. The grant program is the latest effort of the federal government to ensure financial assistance to support struggling Americans amid the health crisis, Local12 reported.

The agency will distribute the money in the form of grants given out to state agencies, tribal entities, and nonprofit organizations, which would later distribute the money to workers. Applicants will have to provide proof that they are able to connect with workers who are difficult to reach to be eligible to receive the grants.

Read Also: Stimulus Checks and Child Tax Credit: Americans Encouraged To File Taxes By November Deadline To Claim Payments

The program that Vilsack announced had total funding of $700 million through the Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) that prioritizes farmworkers and meatpacking workers. The program will focus on pandemic-related health and safety costs. The official made the announcement during a press call with United Farm Workers Foundation Executive Director Diana Tellefson Torres and United Food and Commercial Workers International President Marc Perrone.

$20 Million Funding Program

About $20 million of the program will be set aside to provide money for at least one pilot program that would support grocery workers and test options for future use. The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 is part of USDA's Build Back Better efforts to support struggling residents amid the coronavirus pandemic, USDA reported.

The money comes as California continues to provide financial support to its residents with the Golden State Stimulus. The program provides $600 worth of stimulus checks which can go to as many as two thirds of Californians. Some eligible families will also be able to receive an additional $500.

Those wondering if they are eligible can check by looking at their annual earnings. California residents who earn less than $30,000 per year were able to receive the first payments. The second payment was given out to Californians who earned up to $75,000 annually. Unfortunately, those who received the first payments were not eligible to receive money from the second distribution unless they met a set of specific requirements.

Taxpayers who received money from the first Golden State Stimulus program and have a dependent are eligible to receive an additional $500. The second round of payments requires an individual to be a California resident for more than half of the 2020 tax year and must have still been a California resident when the payments were distributed, AS English reported.

Related Article: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Payment Included in The New $3.5 Trillion Reconciliation Bill?

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.