Four friends were discovered shot to death in an abandoned SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield, leaving law police puzzled and grieving families bewildered. Authorities believe they have few leads and no suspects after a farmer discovered the gruesome find on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators were looking via bridge and highway cameras to see who killed four Minnesota citizens whose bodies were discovered in an SUV abandoned in a Wisconsin cornfield. According to family relatives, the two males and two women were seen together at a bar in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday night.

The remains were discovered in a cornfield in Dunn County, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) to the east, by a farmer on Sunday. According to officials, all four had been shot.

Investigators puzzled with the killings of four people in Wisconsin

Investigators think the victims were "randomly driven to" the area, and that someone purposely drove the SUV off the road and into the tall corn in the Town of Sheridan, according to Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd. The victims had no known ties to Dunn County, ABC News reported.

Bygd added that detectives are still attempting to figure out a motive, but there are no preliminary indications that the killings were linked to drugs or organized crime.

Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, of St. Paul; Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater; Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul; Sturm's brother, and Sturm's boyfriend, Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul were among the victims.

Dunn County sheriff's officials said one suspect has been detained and another is being sought in connection with the deadly shootings of four individuals discovered in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin. Per Daily Mail, the men are possibly involved in the quadruple killing.

Because the mother of a four-year-old and an 11-year-old doesn't know anybody in Wisconsin, let alone to be in Wisconsin, Presley's father claimed that the perpetrators must be someone his daughter and her friends knew.

There has been no link established between the victims and McWright and Shuggs, and no reason for the heinous killings has been revealed.

Investigators think the victims were "randomly transported to" the region and that the SUV was deliberately driven off the road and into the tall corn in the Town of Sheridan, according to Bygd.

Pettus had been employed at Shamrocks bar and restaurant in St. Paul, where his sister had also worked for many years, according to his brother, Zake Pettus.

Authorities believe victims were transported to the crime scene

According to an FBI spokesperson, the FBI Minneapolis field office is supporting the sheriff's office in the investigation. Investigators suspect the victims were randomly transported to Sheridan and that someone purposefully drove the SUV with the bodies into the cornfield.

He stated that the case's motivation is unknown and that all possibilities are being investigated, including personal acquaintances, organized crime, or a drug link. While there was no preliminary proof of narcotics being used as a motivation, "it very well may be, and that will be revealed during our inquiry," the FBI spokesperson added.

The killer or killers brought a second car to the disposal site and drove it to flee, according to investigators. A second dark-colored SUV may have been involved, and police are looking for information about it.

Investigators have been tight-lipped about many elements of the case, and Bygd has refused to address several important questions, including who owned the SUV in which the victims were discovered and where the bodies were located.

However, according to audio acquired by KSTP from a police scanner, none of the victims were in the driver's seat. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office conducted autopsies on Monday and found that all four victims died of gunshot wounds.

The four victims were in a St. Paul bar on Saturday night, according to Flug-father, Presley's Damone Presley Sr., who told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that they got into someone's vehicle after they left.

