Following brain surgery, a six-year-old boy was struck in the head by a projectile while on the playground at his school in Kenosha County. He is in serious condition and is in a medically induced coma.

Alex Hook, a first-grader at Silver Lake's Riverview Elementary School, was having fun with his friends during recess on Friday while a landscaper mowed a grassy median next to the school. According to relatives, the landscaper mowed over a piece of rebar, which hit Alex in the back of the head.

The boy remains in coma

Hook's aunt told FOX6 News that he is currently in a medically induced coma. Koergten created a GoFundMe account to aid with medical costs and other expenses. While the Hook family is learning the circumstances of the sad playground tragedy, Koergten is enraged that it occurred.

Alex was rushed to Children's Wisconsin Hospital in Milwaukee, where he underwent emergency brain surgery after suffering a skull fracture and brain hemorrhage. The Village of Salem Lakes hires the firm that cuts the median. This is the first time the firm has experienced an incident like this, as per WDIO.

Koertgen claimed she established a fundraising website to help pay for therapy that her insurance didn't cover. As of early Monday morning, the campaign had raised more than $56,000 of its $150,000 target.

Recent Wisconsin incident involving a minor

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old Wisconsin man was previously sentenced to 20 years in jail for fatally beating a 7-year-old relative. According to the Associated Press, Damian Hauschultz was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in June to first-degree negligent killing in the death of Ethan Hauschultz in April 2018.

Damian, his father Timothy Hauschultz, and his wife Tina McKeever-Hauschultz were arrested in February 2019 in connection with Damian's death. Damian, who was 14 at the time, was given the task of punishing Ethan for not memorizing 13 Bible verses.

Damian, who shoved and stepped on Ethan, kicked him several times as he was carrying a log. Damian then buried Ethan in the snow before being sent to a neighboring hospital and proclaimed dead.

Tina is already serving a five-year sentence, while Timothy faces trial in December. In June, Damian Hauschultz, 17, of Mishicot, pled guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Ethan Hauschultz, who died in 2018.

He will be under extended supervision for another ten years after completing his jail sentence. Tina McKeever-Hauschultz, the father's wife, has already been sentenced to five years in prison. Ethan Hauschultz, Timothy Hauschultz's great-nephew, was guarded by Damian's parents, who were designated by the court.

Ethan's punishment, according to the criminal complaint, was to carry the log around a route for two hours a day for a week while Damian observed. Damian reportedly stood on Ethan's "body and head" while he was "face-down in a puddle," according to the lawsuit.

Per Star Tribune, Damian is also accused of burying Ethan in approximately 80 pounds of compacted snow, where he was left for about 20 to 30 minutes without a coat or boots. Ethan died of hypothermia, but he also suffered from a variety of other injuries. Damian had run out of excuses, said Ethan's mother, Andrea Everett.

