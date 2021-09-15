China ramps up US tension by sending destroyers into Alaskan waters, farther than their usual range of operations. This comes after the recent call between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, who did not meet personally on several points of contention.

It is also similar to the freedom of navigation operations (FONOPs) done by the US Navy in the South China Sea. The US cannot deny passage since it invokes international law.

Chinese warships made passage in Alaskan waters

Appearing in Alaskan waters, which is technically US territory, the Chinese embarked on a show of strength close to the farther part of the United States.

Chinese president Xi Jinping flexed the People's Liberation Army's military capability. For some, this can incite a third world war, with the South China Sea as the heart of the problem, reported the SUN UK.

Close to the Aleutian islands chain, a group of four PLA warships crossed, including the newest destroyer rolled out of Chinese shipyards in the package. The US Coast Guard released pictures of the Chinese navy ships, tailed by units of the Coast Guard that tracked their progress. This transit done by these ships had happened in international waters last August 29 to 30.

Hopefully when Chinese warships pass through the Caribbean Sea or show up near Hawaii and Guam one day, the US will uphold the same standard of freedom of navigation. That day will come soon. pic.twitter.com/7fRn8PVZuS — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) September 8, 2021

Images were circulated through the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, which showed that all the interactions of the maritime units of the US and China are safe and professional. A photo with Captain Tim Brown, commander of the coastguard ship, Bertholf, seen with a People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) part of the four-vessel task force, cited the Times UK.

The South China Morning Post reports that the task group comprises the new Type 55 destroyer, Type-052D Destroyer, an 815 spy ship, and a 903 resupply ship that set sail for the Aleutians. Last Monday, the photos were posted online but taken down several hours later.

Tension rises as Beijing sails into US territorial waters

Previously, Beijing told the US administration that the PLAN would soon be sending naval groups as far out to Hawaii. However, it made one go into Alaska waters instead. It preceded the US Navy's announcement of the planned sailing of the US supercarrier Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (CSG), which will enter the South China Sea in its current deployment.

Adding to the tension in the contested seas when one of USS Benfold's guided missiles was launched, flustering the Chinese with FONOPs conduct close to the claimed Spratly Islands. Getting to the 12 mile limit of the Mischief Reef, set by the UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) that establishes the territorial seas in such areas. As usual, the CCP controlled media let loose a barrage of statements calling out the US Navy not to dare sail too close. A retaliation was warned soon after by the communist regime.

Hu Xijin, the chief editor of the Global Times, struck out with a tweet, said that when PLA vessels go through the Caribbean or close to Hawaii in Guam, the US should allow freedom of navigation. This day will come soon. China ramps up US tension by sending destroyers into Alaska, as Xijin foretold, which will increase the competition further, a great power competition between near peers in on the offing.

