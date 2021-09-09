The use of Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19 has resulted in an overdose, with unauthorized use that people should dissuade. A warning has been given not to take it, but people still do despite what can happen. Desperation and fear over the virus prompt people to take chances with anything that is a shadow of a cure.

Self-medication of Ivermectin that leads to overdose

A patient was admitted to Westmead Hospital, Australia, where the individual overdosed on the drug, which many are turning to as unproven drug therapy for COVID-19, cited News Au.

Sources say that after taking the alternative covid drug, the person went to the hospital with complaints of diarrhea and vomiting as a side effect of ingesting it. Allegedly, the drug was purchased online, with other readily available dangerous cures sold, reported Sciencealert.

Fortunately, the patient was cured, which caused concern over the number of individuals ingesting the unproven drug. Moreover, a message for those with SARS-CoV-2 or confirmed to be sick with the virus must steer away from it. It gets worse than diarrhea and vomiting uncontrollably, and these are mild side effects from taking it. Though other side effects may be mild, if anyone does take it, they will experience seizures and a life-threatening coma.

Desperation and fear urges COVID-19 patients to take a chance

From the onset, when media exposed news of Ivermectin as a cure for SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19 in lab studies, that drove interest in whether it would work as anti-virus therapy if taken in by drugs, noted the Conversation.

Moving forward, the proof it works in stopping the coronavirus is not accurate by anecdotal, so it is an inconclusive cure. This confirms the idea that self-prescription is dangerous. If some claims and testimonials work that is not a valid fact and not proven, the public should ignore them.

Several organizations have issued a warning not even to consider taking Ivermectin, which includes the World Health Organization, the US Food and Drug Administration, and the NPS Medicinewise, among a few others.

Increased demand for Ivermectin

Community pharmacist reports the demand for the COVID drug has increased, as those desperate for a cure are willing to risk their lives on an unproven treatment.

In Australia, Ivermectin is used to cure infectious parasites in people and is very used in veterinary medicine in parasitic infections. Only one prescription is allowed for human use, Schedule 4, a sought-after drug that the public can access only with approval from a licensed doctor.

Best to keep in mind that the drug is not entirely 100% reliable and has side effects to consider before using. Only a doctor has the expertise to recommend it to a patient. Any use of the drug to treat SARS-CoV-2 is only limited to a specific clinical trial with controlled conditions and chosen subjects that are continually monitored.

The bottom line is it is not safe to resort to such unproven treatments, though many are showing prescriptions for the drug Ivermectin used for COVID-19, and the public can buy more imports online.

