Nancy Salzman was sentenced to 42 months in prison for her involvement with NXIVM, a large sex cult, due to being the former president and being a co-founder of the group, after the 66-year-old pleaded guilty in March 2019.

The suspect helped the shadowy self-help group and its leader, Keith Raniere, in manipulating thousands of members hiding under the notion of personal growth through sacrifice. Despite Salzman working with authorities against the group's founder, Raniere, prosecutors requested for the high end of the recommended range of 33 to 41 months of jail time.

Sentencing of Sex Cult Co-Founder

In an August sentencing memo, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanya Hajjar wrote that many of the teachings of the NXIVM that Salzman promulgated "disparaged or humiliated" women and made abuse victims responsible for the crimes. The documents added that the suspect assisted Raniere's teachings and helped promote those which were designed to maintain power and control over members of the group.

Prosecutors argued that Salzman instructed that members of the group and anyone who opposed Raniere or NXIVM, including family members and friends, were considered "suppressive" and urged others to avoid them at all costs, The Daily Beast reported.

Salzman's sentencing on Wednesday came after a Brooklyn federal court hearing that involved several former members of NXIVM. They detailed the abuse that they experienced during their time in the group.

A longtime NXIVM member, Ivy Nevares, released an audio statement that was played in the hearing ahead of the verdict. The victim detailed how Salzman was instrumental and essential to the group's existence, along with the crimes it committed against its followers. Nevares worked for the suspect for more than 10 years. She detailed the abuses she endured from the co-founder, which include financial ruin to mental manipulation.

Read Also: Biden Administration Pressures Trump Appointees; Resign or be Forcibly Dismissed

Salzman said during the hearing that she was also a victim of Raniere, arguing against Judge Nicholas Garaufis that she did not deserve to be imprisoned. However, Garaufis rejected the plea for leniency, arguing the suspect had 20 years of working with NXIVM to leave the group whenever she wished, the New York Post reported.

Serving Time for Her Crimes

The suspect's jail time won't start until Jan. 19, 2022, after she undergoes an undisclosed medical procedure. Prosecutors asked for a long term due to Salzman's blind devotion to the cult's leader and cruel actions against NXIVM members.

Toni Natalie, Raniere's ex-girlfriend and one of the early members of NXIVM, delivered an emotional victim impact statement, criticizing Salzman, calling her the leader's "evil partner" before Garaufis delivered the sentence.

Salzman's defense lawyers have requested a sentence of two years in home confinement, arguing that their client "accepted responsibility for enabling the horrific crimes Raniere committed." The legal experts added the suspect suffered from "debilitating physical pain" and "emotional anguish" after her daughter, Lauren Salzman, was included as a member in NXIVM. The younger Salzman pleaded guilty to charges related to the group and the leader's "sadistic attentions."

Her lawyers said the suspect was not taking care of her mother, whose health was deteriorating and would be "gravely impacted by her incarceration," the New York Times reported.

Related Article: Biden State Dept Takes Rescue Credit of American Family in Afghanistan, GOP Rep. Mullin Debunks Claim Saying They Tried to Sabotage It

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.