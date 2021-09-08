A pandemic aid program provides Americans with much-needed financial support by giving monthly discounts on internet service and one-time savings on the purchase of new computers due to having leftover money four months after it was launched.

Americans are eligible to receive the funds from the COVID stimulus package that was passed by Congress last December. When the program's money dries out, the application for financial assistance will end. This means that there might not be much time left for new applicants to register.

Stimulus Financial Assistance

The program's discounts and financial assistance could prove helpful for families struggling to get by and pay daily necessities or expenses and debt. More than five million American households are enrolled in the federal government's emergency broadband benefit program. The financial aid was launched on May 12, 2021, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said last week.

The government's goal with the program is to prevent families from losing access to what is considered an essential resource during the coronavirus pandemic. "No one should have to choose between paying their internet bill or paying to put food on the table," Jessica Rosenworcel, the acting chairwoman of the FCC, said, Yahoo Finance reported.

The agency is providing up to a $50 discount every month for broadband service and associated equipment rental costs. Households can also receive a $75 discount per month for their broadband service if they are situated on qualifying tribal lands. Families can also avail of a one-time $100 discount when purchasing a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer under the program.

The financial assistance comes amid the end of many programs designed to support Americans through the COVID-19 pandemic. But during the spring, the state of New York approved a one-time $15,600 stimulus payment for excluded workers who lost their sources of income because of the health crisis. It was placed under a $2.2 billion program that prioritized individuals who were not qualified for stimulus payments under the CARES Act or American Rescue Plan due to their citizenship, Fingerlakes reported.

Petition for Recurring Monthly Payments

Despite being criticized by Republican lawmakers at the time, the bill was passed and signed into law, granting hundreds of thousands of Americans with stimulus payments. The program was included in the state's budget, which politicians passed and adopted in April.

New York residents who were not residents and made less than $26,208 in 2020 were eligible to receive the financial support. In a recent announcement, the state said $250 million worth of benefits has already been distributed to eligible individuals.

The calls for more financial assistance have grown louder since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic as a petition calling for recurring $2,000 stimulus payments has gathered more than 2.8 million supporters. The Change.org petition has a goal of three million signatures and urges the federal government to immediately pass a relief package that would give $2,000 monthly stimulus checks to adults and $1,000 monthly stimulus checks to dependents. The petition was started by a Denver restaurant owner who lost her source of income due to the pandemic.

