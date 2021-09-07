The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved $171 million in disaster relief for Louisiana residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and offered more financial assistance to other victims in the region.

As of Tuesday morning, the agency revealed that more than 158,000 applications for disaster assistance have been approved. Residents who suffered from power outages and storm damage may qualify for the agency's financial aid.

FEMA Disaster Relief After Hurricane Ida

FEMA is giving $500 to survivors of Hurricane Ida who have critical, life-saving needs, including food, water, fuel for transportation, and prescription drugs. Residents who are qualified to receive the aid can expect a one-time payment per household.

Hurricane Ida victims can also get paid hotel rooms from FEMA that would last for 30 days. Residents who wish to apply for this assistance can go to the agency's website and wait for notification if they are eligible for transitional sheltering assistance, NOLA reported.

Hotels that are participating in the assistance program include those from Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. While costs for staying at hotels in the regions are not retroactive before Sept. 2, disaster survivors can try to get reimbursements by sending their receipts to FEMA.

Read Also: At Least 7 Dead After Nursing Home Owner Evacuates 800 Residents to Warehouse Due to Gruesome Living Conditions

Nearly every household in Louisiana was forced to buy an electric generator to power their homes during Hurricane Ida's powerful winds that resulted in power outages. FEMA will be reimbursing residents for the costs of generators and chainsaws, city councilman Jared Brossett said during a Tuesday news release.

The official said that it was crucial to let as many people know about the possible reimbursements. Brosette argued that Hurricane Ida forced the majority of residents to purchase a generator whether or not it was within their financial budget. FEMA is providing assistance to help families in the region recover from the storm's devastations, WWLTV reported.

Power Outages in the Region

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, some people in St. Helena Parish are still living without electric power and are finding it more difficult to get gas in rural areas. Tasha Severio, a resident in the area, said they were not prepared to live without power for three to four weeks, which is what Demco expected the power outage to last.

Severio applied for the Critical Needs Assistance through FEMA which helps residents cover costs for gas, water, food, prescription drugs, and other living expenses. Media relations specialist with FEMA, Nate Custer, said those necessities were crucial to the livelihood of victims of the disaster.

While there has been more than $171 million in financial support that has been given out in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, government officials are still working on helping more people by setting aside money for disaster relief.

"One of the current fundings is sufficient, it appears to be sufficient based on the existing needs to the White House for supplemental funds in different categories. So, that will be those eligible will be brought in to complement some of the existing programs that are underway," Congressman Garret Graves said, WAFB reported.



Related Article: Super Volcanoes May Have Catastrophic Eruptions Drastically Affecting Earth's Temperature, Scientists Warn

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.