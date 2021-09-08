The UN reported another upsurge of terrorism in Africa that led to the butchering of 30 civilians by the ISIS-linked Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). In the wake of ISIS activity in Kabul, these new violent incidents happened in Congo. The militants massacred people in almost likewise fashion as a sign that Islamist terror groups will be bolder.

An attack by these violent militants in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in which they hacked to death and butchered 30 civilians last Monday.

Like ISIS, they did not hesitate to leave mutilated bodies as the calling card to induce fear. Sadistic and ruthless Jihadists did the attack last Saturday in the northeastern province of Ituri.

Domination by sheer terror

Acting chairman of the chiefdom of Walese Vonkutu, Dieudonne Malangayi, said the first count of the hacked to death people was only about 14 last Saturday. More were found last Monday, which brought those slain to 30 last Monday, reported the Sun UK.

The total fatalities in the mineral-rich location said the authorities verified the UN. A resident who joined the search remarked that victims bore the machete strikes to the body, and some were shot dead.

One of the village elders, Augustin Muhindo Musavuli, who helped look for bodies of residents slain by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militants, saw some disemboweled and others with a slashed throat. Augustin remarked that many young people and soldiers went to the bush and looked for more victims by the terrorizing militants, who had to be carried on motorcycles.

The US has issued an advisory classifying them as terrorists, with alleged links to ISIS militants. In the Republic of Congo, they are armed and dangerous, responsible for many atrocities, cited Al Jazeera.

Jihadi ADF has been killing civilians from 2013 in the thousands, said government officials, the Congolese had started a pushback against the terrorists last May.

Allied Democratic Forces blamed for massacre that killed 58 people in Ituri province, DR Congo #DRC - https://t.co/UEGI2KjCeN pic.twitter.com/qRIN1pLXEl — ADF Magazine (@ADFmagazine) September 11, 2020

Also, in May, a state of siege has given the Congo security forces more power, which is feared to abuse. Many activists say the siege should be ended because of the rights of Congolese getting ignored in the hunt for the Jihadis. Since May 2020, the United Nations has stated that 647 are dead in the complex situation in the country.

The al-Qaeda and ISIS terror link

Al-Qaeda and ISIS are gaining more strength since the beginning of this year. One month earlier, about 200 people were killed in Africa will be an alarming trend.

The Times has noted that the Jihadi ADF is getting severe, with 700 people slain in 2021. More than seven million have become refugees on the run from the terrorists in the Sahel region.

According to Ashok Swain, a professor from Uppsala University Sweden, he cited the Biden administration's defeat by the Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan has emboldened Islamist terrorists to commit more heinous atrocities, especially the al-Qaeda and ISIS.

He fears the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and the similar group will be more deadly in Africa due to climate crisis and democratic decline in the country. The butchering of 30 civilians will not be the end since ISIS extremists have been set free in Afghanistan, which has set off a chain reaction that will affect everyone's safety globally.

