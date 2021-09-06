A US Republican charged that Biden lied big time when he claimed no Americans were able to make it on the last evacuation. One complaint is that that he has not allegedly demonstrated remorse or admitted what was happening in the final days before August 31, despite getting vilified by both US parties and US allies.

What was designed to tout a historical photo op for the 9/11 anniversary has turned to utter disaster for Afghanis, Allies, citizens of left at the mercy of the Jihadis, even turned into human shields.

But some Americans would not allow it to happen, instead of getting support for their attempt they were thwarted by the US government.

The Potus lied and there is proof

According to U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, 44, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, who backed up two trips that were called illegal by the US state department. He shot back that there is a conspiracy to prevent the further rescue of American citizens, and Joe Biden spun the narrative that American's have chosen to stay put in Kabul, reported the Daily Mail.

He added that American's have access to the airport, but get no assistance when there. Furthermore, he backed up his claims with recordings of Americans allowed to be harassed by the Taliban perimeter in the final flights from Kabul airport.

Appeared on Fox network the Special Report with Bret Baier, exposing the the truth with recordings from Afghanistan. This US Republican charged that Biden lied big time to everyone.

Proof of the Biden administration's failure

Highlighting one with a woman and four children who were legal passport holders denied access by the Taliban, they took almost a day to try to get out.

She attempted to cajole a guard about five times to gain entry, but the guard put a gun to the defenseless woman's head, with kids looking. Rejected she left and never tried to go back, lest she might get shot.

Reports have pointed a finger at Biden's claims that Americans are allowed the Jihadis to passed unmolested, like the woman who was stopped physically. Americans are not allowed to get through.

This Mullin alleged it is another of Biden's spin that twists the truth, that Americans can get out without getting molested by the terrorist mullahs. The Potus has no interest in setting things right at the cost of legit US passports holders.

US Republicans charged that Biden lied big time and allowed the bureaucratic wall to stop his mission which the Potus failed at. The current administration wants to s

Responsible for many deaths to come

Mullin mentioned the woman and her toddle are probably dead, caught in the explosion at Abbey Gate, they've lost contact. Biden could have killed them as well; their blood is on them.

Placed the blame on the US State Department for blocking their humanitarian rescue that could have saved many, with many US citizens left at the hands of the Taliban.

There is a list of 50 who are holed up and trapped, with 50 more on the run from Kabul and hidden in secret houses, who are trying to get out but abandoned by the president. Mullin a US Republican charged that Biden lied big time to save his skin.

According to the Washington Post, Mullin's rescue mission was rejected by US Ambassador in Tajikistan who might have been directed by the State Department. State Secretary Antony Blinken mentioned less than 200 citizens are stranded, allegedly but trying to get them out.

