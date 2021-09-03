Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House top medical adviser, said Thursday that he would not be shocked if the recommended complete regimen for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines became three doses.

Third Dose Helps Immune System To Mature

In a recently published article in MSN News, according to Fauci, who is also the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, giving patients the third dosage, or perhaps a final dose, many months after their first vaccine helps the immune system develop.

Fauci told reporters during a White House Covid briefing "I must say from my own experience as an immunologist, I would not at all be surprised that the adequate full regimen for vaccination will likely be three doses," He later explained that other vaccines also need three doses.

Furthermore, the infectious disease expert's remarks come as the Biden administration prepares to start broadly disseminating COVID-19 booster injections the week of September 20. Priority groups are those who are in the nursing homes and those who have comorbidities, according to a published article in NBC Washington.

Read Also: FDA Plans to Allow Third Dose of Some COVID-19 Vaccines for Immunocompromised Persons

Concept of "Full Vaccination" Is Likely To Change

The definition of "complete vaccination" is likely to vary, whether it implies two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot. That is according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, who presented evidence supporting booster injections during a White House COVID-19 response team meeting on Thursday.

When asked whether another dosage would be needed, Fauci indicated the Food and Drug Administration will make that choice. The addition of a third dosage for "complete vaccination" would have far-reaching consequences for schools, companies, and other organizations with vaccine requirements, according to a published article in USA Today.

Fauci cited the findings of a trial involving over 1 million individuals in Israel, which found a "rather significant beneficial impact" 12 days or more after they got a Pfizer booster injection in the midst of the delta variant's spread. According to the findings, the booster reduced the relative risk of infection and serious illness by more than tenfold.

Health Experts Say It Is Common That Vaccines Require More Than Two Shots

Vaccines sometimes need more than two doses, according to health experts. Hepatitis B and HPV vaccines, for example, need a third dosage after a gap of many months between the second and third shots. Health experts said this after more Americans questioned why there is a need for a booster or third shot.

Meanwhile, while Americans may need a third injection in the future, several health experts have advised authorities against referring to them as "boosters." This is because, unlike other vaccinations, Americans may not need further boosters in the future, according to a published article in The Bharat Express News.

Moreover, the Biden administration announced that booster vaccinations would begin on Sept. 20 for individuals who had their second dosage at least eight months ago. Although the necessity for a J&J booster injection has yet to be established, the CDC believes it is probable.

Related Article: Third Shot: FDA Allows Immunocompromised Persons to Get COVID-19 Booster Shot



@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.