Sen. Ron Johnson, R-WI, was recently caught in a video blaming former President Donald Trump for his election defeat against President Joe Biden during the 2020 election.

The Wisconsin Republican was known as one of Trump's most loyal allies in Congress. However, a liberal activist pretending to be a conservative caught the senator on video denouncing claims that the election results were false, a conspiracy theory that Trump has repeatedly promoted.

Lack of Support from Republicans

"There's nothing obviously skewed about the results," Johnson said in a video taken by activist Lauren Windsor. "If all the Republicans voted for Trump the way they voted for the Assembly candidates, he [Trump] would have won. He didn't get 51,000 votes that other Republicans got, and that's why he lost."

Johnson later denounced the "undercover recording," saying that the comments he gave were consistent with what he has been publicly saying since the 2020 election.

"No need for hidden cameras and secret recordings," he added in a statement to The Washington Post.

Johnson also added that he has previously acknowledged that there were no irregularities found with the statewide election results in Wisconsin.

President Biden won Wisconsin with 49.4% of the votes. In comparison, Trump only got 48.8% of the votes. Both candidates also had a difference of about 20,000 votes out of the 3.2 million ballots cast in the state, according to The Hill.

Johnson had initially objected to confirming Biden's win in Arizona. However, he relented after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which came after Trump urged a mob of supporters to "show strength" and walk to the Capitol as Congress counted the electoral votes.

The official said that everyone at Capitol Hill would soon march over to the building to peacefully and patriotically share her thoughts and make their voices heard, just moments before the insurrection at the Capitol, according to NPR.

Capitol Hill Riot

According to several law enforcement officers, who detailed their account of the riot during the House committee's hearing, mobs of Trump supporters grabbed, beat, tased, and hurled threats and racial slurs to Capitol police officers.

"I was at risk of being stripped of and killed with my own firearm, as I heard chants of, 'Kill him with his own gun.'" Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone said during his testimony, according to CNBC.

The riot at the Capitol led to the death of five people, including officer Brian Sicknick who had been struck in the head with a fire extinguisher during the insurrection. The officer, who had previously served in the Air National Guard, had returned to his division office before he collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to the New York Times.

Other victims included 35-year-old Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, 55-year-old Trump loyalist Kevin D. Greeson, 34-year-old Trump and QAnon supporter Rosanne Boyland and 50-year-old Trumparoo founder Benjamin Philips. The House Select Committee is now investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot.



