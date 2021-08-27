The suicide explosion at the Kabul airport, which killed more than 180 people, including 13 American military members, reportedly killed two British nationals and a child of another British person.

The suicide attack claimed by ISIS-K, an affiliate of the so-called Islamic State organization, killed 95 people, primarily Afghans, and 13 US troops. The three deaths came from three separate families, and they were all waiting outside the airport for an evacuation flight out of Afghanistan when the Taliban took control earlier this month.

A third British citizen was hurt. This individual was transported to the airstrip, was treated by military medics, and is scheduled to be evacuated to the United Kingdom. A second individual, an Afghan youngster with ties to a British family, was injured and is being treated at a Kabul hospital, Sky News reported.

A fourth family member was one of the two persons injured. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK government will "move heaven and earth" to get the remaining eligible people out of Afghanistan.

The UK vows to evacuate people out of Afghanistan

Per Evening Standard, Boris Johnson vows to get people out of Afghanistan beyond August 31 as he acknowledged British casualties in the "condemnable" incident at Kabul airport. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed the deaths and said two more people were injured in the incident, which US authorities now think was one bomb rather than the two originally reported at Kabul airport on Thursday.

Raab told reporters after the deaths were verified that he felt "a great sense of remorse" for individuals who were left behind in Afghanistan as the evacuation operation neared its end.

When questioned if the scenes in Afghanistan amounted to national disgrace, he described the situation as "extremely difficult and extremely horrible." Johnson also reiterated his warning to the Taliban that any future administration in Afghanistan must enable individuals who want to leave the country to do so if it wants to interact with the West.

The US is still investigating the attack

Officials in the United States are still investigating the attack's specific circumstances, particularly how the ISIS-K bomber was able to approach so close to the airport gate and explode his bomb device near US troops and Afghans. According to the Pentagon, at least 169 Afghans were killed in the assault, which used just one bomb rather than two.

As the UN refugee agency prepared for as many as half a million individuals escaping the new Taliban rule in Kabul, more than 1,000 former workers of UK organizations who have been left behind were advised to make their way to nations bordering Afghanistan.

The three British people killed in Thursday's attack are said to have been among the thousands of people standing outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in the hope of catching one of the last evacuation planes. After being injured in the bomb claimed by Islamic State, two more British people, including a child under the age of ten, were evacuated.

Members of the Taliban are likely to have been killed since the Taliban has previously been targeted by Isis-Khorasan, Afghanistan's branch of the Isis terror network. The United Nations denounced the strike as "especially abhorrent" since it targeted people fleeing the nation, however a reference to the Taliban's need to stop backing terrorists was deleted from the statement at China's request, as per The Independent via MSN.

