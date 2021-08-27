China will include the Chinese President's political philosophy in its national curriculum. In new rules, the Ministry of Education (MOE) claims that "Xi Jinping thought" would assist teenagers to establish Marxist beliefs.

From basic school through university, the philosophy will be integrated. This is Xi Jinping's newest attempt to strengthen China's Communist Party's different roles in areas of society.

The Ministry of Education stated that its goal is to cultivate the builders and heirs of socialism with an all-around intellectual, moral, physical, and artistic basis. Labor education to foster their hardworking attitude and national security education is among the recommendations.

"Xi Jinping Thought" to be implemented in the curriculum for all age groups

The constitution of China was amended in 2018 to include "Xi Jinping Thought." It has now been adopted by various universities as well as political youth wings that organize extracurricular activities and schools, as per BBC.

According to the instructions, the lessons are intended to "resolve to listen to and follow the Party"; and the new teaching materials must "cultivate patriotic sentiments." These will include labor education and national security courses to cultivate their hard-working mentality.

Primary school students will be taught about fostering a love for China, the Communist Party of China, and socialism while middle school students will be taught about political judgments and viewpoints. Per Daily Mail, students will be taught theoretical thinking about China and its function at the collegiate level.

In addition, the ministry hopes to incorporate issues such as party leadership and national security education into the curriculum. Since taking office in 2012, China's President has worked to enhance the Communist Party's position in all aspects of society, including companies, schools, and cultural organizations.

The philosophy is organized around 14 core concepts that emphasize Communist values while also advocating for reform, total party control of the people's army, and reunion with the homeland. The removal of presidential term limits has also bolstered Xi's influence.

Xi Jinping promised to enhance the Communist Party's leadership, preserve his own "core" leadership, and promote the Chinese people's unity in a speech commemorating the Communist Party's centenary in July.

China to include 14-point ideological text

It will also assist youngsters in developing trust in the "route, theory, system, and culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics," according to the document.

The national curriculum will be updated to include the 14-point ideological text and will include elementary, vocational, and higher education in schools. According to the report, it would be integrated into a variety of courses, citing a member of the National Textbook Committee.

Primary schools will be entrusted with cultivating a passion for their nation, the Communist Party, and socialism from an early age. The focus in middle schools will be on a mix of perceptual experience and knowledge study to assist pupils to form fundamental political judgments and attitudes. Theoretical thinking will be taught to students at the college level.

The 14-point "Xi Jinping Thought" states that the Chinese Communist Party should have control over "all forms of work in China," that the party should take a people-centric approach for the public good, that China should be governed by the rule of law, and that socialist core values such as Marxism and communism should be practiced.

It further states that the Xi Jinping-led party should have total authority over the armed forces and that the country's borders should be governed by the One China concept.

It's the latest attempt to bolster the Communist Party's overall status, as well as Xi Jinping's. In 2018, the 68-year-old removed presidential term restrictions, thereby extending his presidency continuously, as per The Independent.

