A group of Afghan resistance fighters kills 30 Taliban Jihadis as they wage guerilla warfare close to Kabul. This small force of freedom fighters are dedicated to fighting till the last man.

Even as the Taliban conquer Kabul, and the pro-Afghan army has fallen. They have regrouped in an arm resistance against the Jihadi overlords.

A new resistance by the deposed government

According to a report in CGTN, the anti-jihadi forces have gotten control of several districts outside of Kabul about 70 miles north. It seems the war will not be over yet for the insurgents who will have a problem.

Though Kabul capitulated fast, the remaining Afghan troopers attacking and defeating the Taliban in their first three districts, challenging them, reported the Express UK.

A message was sent by the resistance for supplies to be provided by the US and Western allies. To continue the resistance in combatting the new despotic rulers of Afghanistan.

Talibs have massed forces near the entrance of Panjshir a day after they got trapped in ambush zones of neighboring Andarab valley & hardly went out in one piece. Meanwhile Salang highway is closed by the forces of the Resistance. "There are terrains to be avoided". See you. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 22, 2021

News reports relayed that the fighters engage the Jihadis in the northern parts, especially in Panjshir and Baghlan province. All fell faster than expected, and the Taliban is on the run in these three provinces. Moreover, western support is needed to continue the campaigns against the insurgent Jihadis and succeed in planned actions with fresh supplies.

Another is the new leaders of Kabul did not say their forces are getting killed and injured in the ongoing clashes. Afghan resistance fighters kill 30 Taliban jihadis is terrible news for the Jihadis facing armed opposition.

In recent skirmishes, there is an unconfirmed report that anti-Taliban forces have killed 30 jihadis in combat. Images online showed crowds rejoicing as the white Taliban banner is placed on buildings, not the Afghan flag anymore.

One Afghani embassy worker had a video with Ahmad Massoud, son of legendary Afghan commander, climbing on a helicopter to Panjshir. Forces loyal to the old government are gathering under Massoud to organize the resistance.

Massoud said that all fighting forces would be gathering in Panjshir as the staging point before getting run over. The Afghanis got many trucks, armored cars, and five helicopters when they fled. A picture of the US equipment on the border pans around with five helicopters and many Hummers parked there.

BBC News verified that the resistance gathered several generals, staff, and soldiers. Vice President Amrullah Saleh fully supported Massoud and other legislators following his lead. He added that they would not bow to Taliban Terrorism.

Post was not abandoned by Afghan VP

Vice President Saleh did not abandon his post until it was needed and will continue to fight against the new rulers of Kabul, noted the Indian Express.

Afghani special ops and commandos who got training from elite special action units, including Special Air Service (SAS), are staying behind enemy lines. Hopefully, the resistance would be joined by many locals as well. Included are hardened troops who fought for 20 years against the Jihadis.

