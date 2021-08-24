Scientists say that Kebnekaise is shrinking and has gotten shorter by 6.5-feet as world temperatures rise. The threat of global warming and its effects on a glacial mountain peak makes it more evident that we should do something.

Recent proof that changes in the earth's ecosystem are more drastic than thought when it could even lower loft mountain peaks. There are many warning signs in glaciers and the colder regions of the earth, and the rise of sea levels is alarming. Some are even suggesting doomsday scenarios for some areas of the globe.

Kebnekaise's glacial peak shrinking

Kebnekaise, a glacial peak found in Sweden's highest mountain, is 6,872 feet that are a loss of 6.5-feet from just a year ago, reported the Daily Mail.

From 2000 onward, the topmost part of the south peak has shrunk as it gets hotter from greenhouse gases caused by entropy in the environment. A yearly melting of 1.6 feet for 2020 would be about 26,000 tons of water or 96% from the Kaknästornet's volume.

Authors from Stockholm University called attention to the impact of man's action on nature that has been too overlooked.

Per Holmlund, professor of glaciology at Stockholm University, the study's lead author, said that the glacial melting is a sign that Sweden is warming up slowly. The heating up of the country is now evident, but the recent UN climate panel report called it a danger signal for humans.

The report highlights that Kebnekaise is shrinking is a destructive impact of increased carbon entropy, which is going out of whack, which is serious for the earth's climate.

Read Also: Huge Lake in East Antarctica Disappears in A Week, Crack in the Ice Shelf is Suspected Cause

Holmlund said the drift of mass glacier part of the southern peak has only added to thickness to some amount, not a significant change.

Southern pre-peak was recently discovered in Kebnekaise

At the top of the mountain, a flat part or pre-peak did not exist in the early 2000s. The mass in 2020 is about 7.2-feet shorter, but the pre-peak has risen by 3.9-feet, where the ice moved after melting.

Other factors are at work than climate change, including the winds that determine where snow would gather in the winter. About 90 150-km at the northern Arctic Circle of the Scandinavian Mountains range stretching from significant parts of the north, and Sweden Norway cited Bay939.

Kebnekaise has two peaks, the glacial south and the north peak, which has no ice and is made of rock; now, it is the highest peak of the two.

On August 14, the south peak was measured at 6,872 feet, determined by scientists from the Tarfala research station. From the 1940s, it is the lowest height since, and is two meters lower than the last measurement, noted Bolin.

One explanation is that the shifting drift appearance has been influenced by the upward air currents, with prevailing winds that pack the snow where it is thickest.

From the mid-1940s, the Stockholm University's Tarfala research station has recorded the south peak, noting changes in the 20th century. Until 2019, the Kebnekaise is shrinking, and the glacial peak was the most towering for 139 years.

Related Article: Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier Is Melting Fast; Study Says Factors Could Cause 6 Feet Sea-Level Rise

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.