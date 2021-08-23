New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered his final address before stepping down amid sexual harassment allegations while continuing to deny the accusations of nearly a dozen women.

The lawmaker announced his resignation last month while the investigations into his sexual harassment cases were ongoing. In his address, he said that New York Attorney General Letitia James was politicizing a statewide investigation into the harassment allegations. Cuomo added the investigation was designed to be a "political firecracker on an explosive topic."

Cuomo Steps Down as Governor

During his speech, the official said a simple firecracker could start a stampede out of panic but noted that at some point, people will look around and notice nothing was wrong. He said that the "truth is ultimately always revealed." Cuomo was confident that his crimes would soon prove to be nonsensical.

Cuomo also said that every person had the right to speak out about allegations that involved sexual harassment and assault. He said all claims should be examined closely and equally, arguing that was the foundation of the justice system, NPR reported.

The New York governor has been facing widespread criticism since the reveal of the allegations. He has also received numerous calls to resign from other lawmakers, including United States President Joe Biden. The situation came as a stark contrast to last year when his office was being praised for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 165-page report detailed how Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, and in one instance, sought to legally fight against one of the accusers who went public with her claims. The document followed after months of investigations that looked into the governor's actions and detailed what James said were violations of both state and federal law.

Read Also: Osama Bin Laden Foresees Joe Biden as US President, Stops Al-Qaeda from Assassinating Him

A new controversy also pressures Cuomo on social media platforms after he allegedly tried to give away his dog, named Captain, during his final days in office. Reports said that the governor left his dog at the Executive Mansion before he started staying with one of his sisters in Westchester County last week, Fox News reported.

Who Will Replace the Democrat?

The allegations against Cuomo include unwanted and non-consensual touching, groping, kissing, and sexual comments. The governor's announcement to resign is followed by him leaving his office at 11:59 p.m. E.T. Monday. He would be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will be sworn in at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday during a private ceremony, marking the state's first female governor.

The day before Hochul became the New York governor, she had already announced her top two aides, saying they were also women. The two officials include Karen Persichilli Keogh, who will become secretary to the governor, replacing Melissa DeRosa. The other is Elizabeth Fine, who was chosen to be Hochul's counsel.

The two women have had experience in New York City and Washington and could help Hochul navigate the state. The new state governor said that Keogh and Fine will be able to assist her in turning "the corner on the pandemic and serve the best interests of New York, whether it's defeating COVID, getting more people vaccinated, or strengthening our economy," the New York Times reported.

Related Article: Social Security Income: Millions of the Country's Retired Workforce To Receive an Increase Payout in 2022

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.