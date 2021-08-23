Prince Harry has been branded a "total hypocrite" when it was revealed that he flew home on a private jet from a polo match, only three months after declaring climate change to be one of society's "most important challenges."

The Duke of Sussex flew home from a charity event in Aspen, Colorado, on his $60 million private jet, which is only two hours away from his property in Montecito, California.

Prince Harry's use of private jet ridiculed

On social media, royal critics and members of the public labeled Prince Harry a "hypocrite" for his outspokenness on the impact of the problem of climate change, which he earlier termed as one of the "most important crises we are facing."

A single private jet can produce up to two tons of carbon in just one hour, according to a survey by Transport & Environment. Private jets emit up to 14 times more pollution per passenger than commercial flights, although they are twice as likely to be utilized for short trips of less than 500 kilometers, as per The Independent.

"I know plenty of individuals out there are doing the best they can to try and fix these difficulties, but that whole sort of comparison of walking into the bathroom with a mop when the bath is over-flooding, rather than just turning the faucet off," Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey in May.

TV presenter rants about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's over-exposure

Mercy Muroki, a British television presenter, delivered a stinging indictment about how unavoidable Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become. Muroki is a member of the GB News team in the United Kingdom, and she slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the air last week for their constant public appearance.

Since deciding to leave their roles as senior royal members and relocate to Los Angeles, it appears that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become more visible than ever, Fox News via MSN reported.

While much of this is due to continual media attention, which the Duke and Duchess have attempted to challenge in court through libel cases, the British TV pundit says the couple hasn't done enough to distance themselves from the public eye due to lucrative TV, podcast, and book deals.

The royal couple is said to be unsurprised that Queen Elizabeth has not taken "full ownership" of some of the comments they made during their explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, according to Muroki.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lose followers

According to recent data, the Sussexes have been losing Instagram followers while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's popularity continue to grow. In the last year, 700,000 people have stopped following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Instagram account, according to British data research firm Hypeauditor.

People have become bored of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's attitude, according to royal experts. The publication's research indicates only 66% of Harry and Meghan's followers are actual people, with the rest presumably being bots who mass follow celebrities, as per Daily Mail.

However, it's unclear how many bots followed Cambridge's Instagram account, which was last updated on Friday, August 20. Since they stepped down as senior royals in March 2020, the Sussex couple's popularity has risen and fallen.

Following Prince Philip's funeral on April 17, it was claimed that Harry and Meghan's popularity continued to plummet, reaching new lows. The couple's reputation had previously dropped during an explosive appearance with Oprah Winfrey in which they accused the Royal Family of racism.

They haven't regained popularity with the British public since, with Prince Harry's popularity dropping three points following the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on April 17, according to a YouGov poll. Despite his return home for his grandfather's death, public perception of Prince Harry remained mostly negative, according to the data collected from almost 1,700 Britons between April 21 and 22.

