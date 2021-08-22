After record-breaking downpours caused floods throughout sections of the state, at least 21 people were killed and several more were missing on Sunday.

Flooding Destroyed Houses, Roads, and Towers

In a recently published article in Yahoo News, hundreds of houses, according to Public Information Officer Grey Collier, may be impassable. Roads, cellphone towers, and telephone lines were all damaged by the floods, leaving families unsure if their loved ones had survived the catastrophic downpour.

According to meteorologists, the hardest-hit regions received twice as much rain as the previous worst-case scenario for flooding in Middle Tennessee. A home neighborhood is known as Brookside, according to Kansas Klein, a Waverly business owner, seems to have sustained the greatest damagme fro the floodwaters.

Klein said it was heartbreaking to watch buildings demolished, half of which were completely destroyed. Individuals were also retrieving corpses of people who drowned and died, according to a recently published article in ABC30.

Dead and Missing People Due to Flooding

After record-breaking rains caused floods to surge across Middle Tennessee, rescue workers searched frantically Sunday through destroyed houses and tangled debris for dozens of people still missing, according to a report published in the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Chris Davis of Humphreys County verified the death toll and stated 25 to 30 individuals were still missing. According to surviving relatives, twin infants who were swept from their father's arms were among those who died due to flooding.

According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, many of the missing people reside in the areas where the water rose the quickest. Their identities were posted on a bulletin board at the county's emergency center and on the Facebook page of a municipal agency.

National Weather Service Released Its Assessment

In a published article in MSN News, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Krissy Hurley, the area got 20 percent to 25 percent of the annual rainfall amount in a single morning Saturday. Residents in Humphreys County were reportedly stranded in their houses with water up to their necks, according to Hurley.

A state-record 17 inches of rain poured in less than 24 hours in McEwen, Tennessee, 60 miles west of Nashville. Waverly, in Humphreys County, received approximately 15 inches of rain, turning the streams behind homes and through downtown into roaring rapids.

Meanwhile, after two corpses were discovered Saturday in Haywood County, North Carolina, the death toll from flooding caused by Tropical Storm Fred last week climbed to four. Authorities said heavy equipment crews were sent in to remove the rubble.

Tennessee Governor Visited the Area

Around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Gov. Bill Lee and U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty arrived in the area by helicopter to assess the damage. On a vehicle trip, Lee exclaimed, "Goodness gracious," as he saw houses being lifted off their foundations and relocated into neighbors' yards.

Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee visited the area and described it as a "devastating image of loss and sorrow." He came to a halt on Main Street in Waverly, where several houses had been swept away from their foundations and residents were rummaging through their flooded belongings. Debris from damaged vehicles, destroyed businesses and houses, and a jumbled, tangled combination of the items within littered the countryside.

