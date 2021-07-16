At least 120 Europeans have lost their lives; and hundreds of residents in Western Europe are unaccounted for amid the massive floods that have not been seen in decades.

The region was ravaged by heavy rainfall, causing rivers to burst and flooding the streets. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for a prioritized battle against climate change as the effects have become devastating.

Massive Floods

In Belgium, at least 20 residents have been confirmed dead while many other residents from the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Switzerland have been affected. Experts said there were many factors that resulted in the massive flooding, but they noted that rising temperatures due to climate change was the primary cause.

Since the start of the industrial era, global temperatures have risen by about 1.2 degrees Celsius; and experts anticipate continuous warming unless world governments double down on reducing emissions. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo declared the national day of mourning to be July 20.

The official said that while they were still waiting for the final tallies, the recent flooding could be the most devastating flooding his country has ever seen. Authorities are also unsure of the actual number of missing people that have been taken by the floods, BBC reported.

Phone signals have been cut across the region, making communication between residents and officials near impossible. Authorities also expect the rise of the death toll today; and every hour that goes by that the flood's effects continue to manifest.

A European weather agency issued an extreme flood warning after forecasts showed massive storms that were expected to burst river banks that have been seen in centuries. On Friday, German officials said the warning system, which included a network of sensors measuring river levels in real-time, was able to gather data as it was designed to do so.

Hundreds of Victims

However, they noted that the phenomenon was so powerful it rapidly filled small streams and rivers that the country did not normally consider as threats. The recent events are some of the most visible proof of the changing weather and how climate change is affecting the environment. Scientists discovered that greenhouse gas emissions have hastened the temperature rise, subsequently increasing the chances of rainfall due to a warmer atmosphere which allowed it to hold more moisture, the New York Times reported.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed his shock at the apparent devastation the floods have caused throughout the country. He committed to supporting families and victims and urged the people to stand together as one in the face of calamity.

As the waters continued to recede across many affected regions by Friday evening, authorities' concerns of the number of dead bodies began to manifest. Officials conducted a rescue effort in Erftstadt, southwest of Cologne. They discovered residents trapped when the ground caved in, causing their homes to collapse above them.

About 50 people were rescued from under their homes, county administrator Frank Rock said in an interview. A massive landslide was seen through aerial photos at a gravel pit on the town's edge, the Associated Press reported.

Devastation of the Floods

Scenes of devastation from the floods came from all around Western Europe as the death toll passed 125 on Friday. Hundreds more people remain missing in Belgium and Germany.



More than 100 dead and hundreds missing in floods across Western Europe, especially Germany and Belgium.



