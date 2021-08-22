As he defended his handling of the crisis, President Joe Biden claimed once more that pulling US troops out of Afghanistan was "the right decision."

Following the Taliban's swift seizure of the war-torn country after 20 years of battle, the President has faced a massive backlash. Despite considerable criticism, Biden stated today in a live address to the nation that he remains "convinced" that withdrawing US troops was the right decision.

US troops withdrawal deadline will be discussed

Thousands of Americans and Afghan refugees remain stranded in Kabul following the Taliban's ascendancy after Biden ordered US troops to flee the country, and he met with members of his national security team today to examine the situation ahead of the speech.

President Joe Biden stated on Sunday that the government is discussing extending the timetable for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan through August 31 due to worries that the evacuation of Americans and Afghans still stranded in the country will not be completed on time. Despite problems some face traveling to the airport, Biden showed faith in those still detained in Afghanistan during a speech at the White House, saying there are "discussions going on" in the military regarding an extension.

Earlier on Sunday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan estimated that "several thousand" Americans remain in Afghanistan, with tens of thousands of Afghans who supported the US also waiting to leave. Biden stated that the US military has increased the perimeter surrounding Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport, which has been plagued by rowdy crowds and terrorist threats and is "executing a strategy" to bring passengers there securely, as per Forbes.

On Friday, Biden reiterated his August 31 timeline for the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, while he hinted that troops would stay longer. According to Biden, between 10,000 and 15,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan. However, Robert Charles, a former assistant secretary of state under President George W. Bush, said there could be up to 40,000 Americans in the country.

Per Fox News, State Department spokesman Ned Price said approximately 13,000 people were evacuated by US military aircraft between August 14 and August 20, but K.T. McFarland, former President Donald Trump's deputy national security adviser, noted that not all Americans in Afghanistan live close to Kabul.

Joe Biden's decision to pull out troops boosts militant Islam

In a shocking tirade against the president, a former US ambassador to Kabul said that Joe Biden's disorderly pullout from Afghanistan has "given a great boost to militant Islam everywhere." Ryan Crocker, who served as Obama's ambassador to Afghanistan, called the situation a "disaster" that squandered 20 years of effort and suffering.

Biden's lack of strategic patience in Afghanistan has harmed allies, encouraged foes, and increased the security danger to the West, according to the 72-year-old, who was regarded by former Secretary of State Colin Powell as "one of our very best foreign service officers."

Crocker blamed the disarray on a lack of strategic patience at vital periods, notably from President Biden, in an essay for the New York Times. Former Prime Minister Tony Blair agreed, saying that the choice to leave the country had elicited cheers from every Jihadist organization in the world.

Blair, who sent British forces to Afghanistan after the September 11 attacks 20 years ago, wrote in a long essay published over the weekend that the Taliban's recapture of power destroyed everything that had been accomplished in Afghanistan over the previous two decades.

"In obedience to an imbecile political slogan about ending the forever wars, as if our engagement in 2021 was remotely comparable to our commitment 20 or even 10 years ago," Blair said of US President Joe Biden. With mid-term elections coming up next year, there is growing concern among Democrats about how the mishandling would be perceived by voters, The Daily Telegraph via MSN reported.

