Former President Donald Trump has slammed his successor, Joe Biden, for describing the Taliban's ascension in Afghanistan as the "greatest humiliation in American history." Trump also supported the deal that his administration reached with the Taliban last year, describing the terrorists as "excellent soldiers."

The 75-year-old lambasted Biden's handling of the US troops pull out but also laid some of the blame for the Taliban's stunning uprising in Afghanistan on Afghan soldiers. Trump went on to hail the Taliban as "great soldiers" and even stated "you have to give them credit for that," saying he got along with the Islamic extremists better than recently deposed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country as Taliban troops closed in.

US troops withdrawal in Afghanistan

Per The Times, Donald Trump stated yesterday night that he would have pulled all US citizens and military equipment from Afghanistan before the country's troops if he were running for president again. Trump justified his meetings with Mullah Baradar, a prominent Taliban member, stating that he promised Baradar that if the Taliban sought to grab land or equipment ahead of the US withdrawal that he negotiated, he would "bomb up your village."

As Joe Biden attempts to withdraw American forces from the nation, Donald Trump warns that the US is being "set up" by the Taliban. Despite Trump's statements, it is widely acknowledged that the Taliban have been around for decades, not centuries.

The former President went on to caution Americans that the events in Afghanistan would not go away, but he did not say that the pullout was bad in and of itself. In February 2020, the Trump administration reached an agreement with the Taliban to remove US forces from Afghanistan in exchange for security assurances, Express.co reported.

The 45th President, on the other hand, proceeded to use his TV appearance to launch broadsides at his successor in the White House, accusing him of presiding over "the greatest embarrassment in the US history." Trump even claimed that the situation in Afghanistan was far worse than Jimmy Carter's hostage crisis in Iran.

Biden's failure in Afghanistan appeared to be linked to domestic concerns in America, especially the US-Mexican border, according to the ex-President, who is believed to be considering a re-run in the 2024 election.

Trump claims his relationship with Kim Jong Un prevented nuclear war

Meanwhile, Trump praised his relationship with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday for preventing a "nightmare" war between the two countries. In 2019, Trump met with Kim and became the first sitting US president to visit North Korea, which is one of the world's most isolated countries.

Trump's friendliness toward Kim, a cruel dictator, sparked criticism; but he held firm in his support for North Korea's peacekeeping and denuclearization efforts. Trump told Newsmax that as the White House changed administrations, former President Barack Obama told him that North Korea and Kim Jong Un were the "single biggest problem" the US was facing.

Kim tested a missile capable of reaching the United States for the first time during Trump's first year in office. It spurred Trump to threaten him with "fire and fury as the world has never seen," igniting an insult war in which Trump referred to Kim as "rocket man." In the aftermath of the UN's stronger sanctions, Kim urged Trump to meet with him, and the former president agreed, as per Newsweek via MSN.

