The F-15 Eagle and F-14 Tomcat are the best fighters ever used by the US Military, except for the army never used the Tomcat because it settled for the Eagle. One difference is that the Tomcat is now decommissioned, and the Eagle is still flying high. The recent Eagle EX has lots of upgrades.

Both aircraft share similarities like the dual engine. The F-15 has a two-seat and twin tail but lacks the F-14s variable-sweep wing. They are all-weather fighters and serves in the multi-role mission as well.

Grumman and McDonnel Douglas are capable aerospace firms that developed capable aircraft for the United States. These two have impeccable combat records, and the Eagle is now a legacy aircraft sharing modern components.

To this day, no one knows which is better (Tomcat versus Eagle) if they engage in actual combat. Many American aviators have always wanted to see which beats, reported Fighterjets World, based on their test flights.

The first premise is they have two different requirements, which is a significant factor to consider too. So, each plane will have strengths and weaknesses based on these operational differences. Each mission flown will be determined by the advantages or limitations of the design.

When the Grumman F-14 was born in the Cold War, it was designed for blocking and stopping enemies targeting US Navy supercarriers capable of defending against more than one attacker.

Given the long-range radar (BVR) and data assist by E-2C Hawkeyes given target data, cites the Navy Mil, any enemy bombers would be shut down. An F-15 Eagle and F-14 Tomcat would not be the proper comparison in a maritime theatre too.

But, the eagle aerial combat specialist is good at escorting and supporting other aircraft, but once in the 20-mile range, all bets are off if enemies will survive in close combat. They are using power and maneuvering in the tightest dogfights to defeat even the Mig-29.

Between the Eagle and Tomcat, the non-swing wing is in service with many air forces, and the Israelis even have a highly modified version, called the Ramm.

Which is the best, the Army fighter or the naval interceptor?

From the time it entered service, and now an EX Eagle II version, noted Pop Sci, the F-15 has an incredible 105 kills and no loss to date in the time of the F-22 raptor. The swing-wing long-range naval interceptor is not as solid since it never fought in the projected role during the Cold War and is an overspecialized unit.

Most of the reported kills came from the Iranian Airforce (IAF), mainly against MiG-21/23s and Mirage F-1s, which are outclassed. Army Eagle is a deadly 4th generation dogfighter that shines with guns blazing closer than close. Everything in an equal short-range fight is its element, dare at risk. Eagles can still fight at Tomcat ranges, but the F-14s better BVR missiles like the AIM-54 is deadly and a computer autopilot.

Comparably fast jets, but some slight pros and cons like the F-15s better high altitude turn capability thrust to weight. But the Tomcat is at home in low altitudes and slower speeds, with better long-range performance in carrier operations. Which the F-15 was less adept.

What's the better one? The F-15 Eagle and F-14 Tomcat will have more factors that will determine how well it operates. The last factor would be the pilot and not the machine.

