Officials announced that police shot and killed the gunman on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia after a pursuit. Authorities believe that the unidentified suspect was responsible for shooting another man at the Racquet Club Apartments on Veterans Highway. The scene of the crime was located near New Falls Road and the shooting reportedly happened at around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities said that the shooting victim was immediately transported to St. Mary Medical Center to be treated and was revealed to be in serious condition. Police said that after the pursuit of the suspect, the man pulled his gun and tried to shoot officers.

The gunman fled from Levittown to the areas of Adams and Whitaker avenues in Philadelphia. Police officers from both Philadelphia and Bucks counties were involved in the chase. They said that the suspect was shot only one time, Bucks County Courier Times reported.

Matt Weintraub, the Bucks County district attorney, said in a statement that the incident initially occurred out of Middletown and the suspect was shot and killed in Philadelphia. However, he did not reveal any additional details regarding the case.

The shooting comes amid a separate incident where a 14-year-old male was arrested in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old female at Danbury Fair Mall last week. Police were called to the Danbury Fair Mall at around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday over reports of gunshots.

Authorities said that the victim was shot in the chest and remained in an alert and conscious condition when emergency crews arrived at the scene. They immediately transported her to Danbury Hospital and later transferred her to Connecticut Children. Medical experts said her injuries were not life-threatening, NBC Connecticut reported.

The incidents came after two women were found dead after a shooting at an Indiana automotive plant, where police have arrested the suspected gunman. Police said the criminal opened fire outside a central Indiana automotive plant where a woman and her granddaughter worked.

The area of the shooting was the NHK Seating of America factory parking lot and occurred at around 4:15 p.m. Police said the male suspect fled the scene of the crime using a blue Ford but was later arrested by police when he crashed his vehicle.

Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said that co-workers identified the shooter as 26-year-old Gary C. Ferrell II. The man reportedly worked the day shift at the plant and was to remain in the custody of authorities pending charges related to the fatal shootings.

Authorities identified the victims as 62-year-old Pamela Sled and her granddaughter, 21-year-old Promise Mays. The two were from Rossville and were arriving for the start of their evening shifts shortly before the crime.

The gunman and the victims were all working for the plant and allegedly knew each other as co-workers. However, authorities have not yet identified a motive for the fatal shooting of the two women, USA Today reported.

