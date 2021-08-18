A video going viral on social media is being shared by users who are asking questions whether or not the missiles seen across the night sky are bombardment in the recent controversy surrounding Kabul, Afghanistan, as the Taliban took control of the region.

The footage has already gotten 148,000 views on Facebook, confusing online users of the actual situation in the war-torn country after the United States withdrew its troops. The video comes with a caption that reads, "So here's the situation in Kabul as of now. Approximately 20,000 Taliban have the city surrounded on three sides. The 3,000 Afghan National Army soldiers in the city have apparently all fled towards the airport."

Missile Bombardment in Kabul?

While no reports have discovered the original source of the video, it was discovered that it was posted in 2020, confirming that it was not the situation in Kabul that has gripped news media outlets worldwide in recent days. The Taliban group advanced to the capital city of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, essentially taking over the operations of the Afghan government, Reuters reported.

Amid the chaos and threat of the militant group, residents of Kabul flooded the nearby airport and desperately tried to board United States aircraft deployed to carry evacuees to other nations. Due to the sheer number of people trying to get on, some were seen clinging onto the outside of the plane while others held onto the aircraft's landing gears.

Later, the United States Air Force reported that they discovered human remains in the wheel well of a C-17 aircraft that took off from Kabul over the weekend. Officials said that they are investigating the details surrounding the flight, including social media posts that showed Kabul residents flooding the airport, Fox News reported.

In an initial report, the Air Force summarized the events that led to the discovery of the human remains. They said that the C-17 Globemaster III landed at Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 15. It delivered equipment that was used to help evacuate Americans and allies from the country.

Deteriorating Situation in Afghanistan

Officials said that before the aircraft could successfully unload the cargo, hundreds of Kabul residents swarmed the plane's perimeter. The crew of the aircraft decided to take off as soon as they could due to the rapidly deteriorating security situation around the plane. Authorities have opted to suspend the aircraft to collect the human remains and inspect the other parts before it is deemed flyable.

The Australian government has stepped in to assist evacuees to flee the deteriorating country as a flight arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced 26 people onboard the Royal Australian Air Force C-130, which includes Australian citizens, Afghan nationals with visas, and one foreign official were safely transported out of Afghanistan.

The flight was the first of a number of undisclosed Australian evacuation flights that aimed to transport residents from Afghanistan. The Australian military announced on Monday that it would deploy an additional 250 personnel to "support urgent Australian Government efforts to evacuate Australian citizens and visa holders from Afghanistan, CNN reported.



