Kris Wu, a Chinese-Canadian pop artist, has been arrested on suspicion of rape in a high-profile case stemming from allegations that he sexually abused a 17-year-old while she was intoxicated and enticed young women into sexual relationships.

Wu's detention was legally approved, according to the prosecutor's office in Beijing's Chaoyang district, but no specifics of the accusations were provided. Former member of the Korean boyband EXO previously denied sexually abusing a minor when she was drunk.

Kris Wu repeatedly denied sexual abuse accusations

The claim sparked an outpouring of support for the teen as well as condemnation of Wu on social media. Kris Wu allegedly lured seven women with promises of careers and other opportunities, according to the teen.

She stated that some were under the age of 18 although she did not specify whether any were younger than China's consent age of 14. Wu, whose Chinese name is Wu Yifan, has denied having relations with anybody under the age of 14.

Wu was detained on August 1 as part of an investigation into internet claims that he "repeatedly lured young girls" to have sex, according to a police statement at the time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pop star was born in China and raised in Vancouver, British Columbia. He is a Canadian citizen, according to police.

The teenager made her claims public on social media and in an interview with the internet portal NetEase afterward. At least ten firms, including Porsche and Louis Vuitton, canceled endorsement and other deals with Wu the day after the interview was published.

Chinese streamers react to Kris Wu's arrest

On Monday, a Chinese court legally ordered the arrest of pop singer Kris Wu on rape allegations, and Chinese streamers quickly responded by removing his shows from their platforms. Some Chinese commentators have already praised the case as an "important event in the history of the Chinese film industry."

Wu's shows, including high-profile ones from big streamers and content companies including Youku, iQiyi, MangoTV, and Bilibili, suddenly vanished in their entirety online.

Per Variety, iQiyi's "The Rap of China," regarded as a show that launched the rap genre into mainstream Chinese culture, is one of the most popular. It aired for four seasons from 2017 to 2020, with the first season establishing a countrywide following for now-famous rappers such as PG One, TT, GAI, VaVa, and After Journey.

The first season of iQiyi's reality program "Fourtry," which follows Wu and fellow entertainment stars including Angelababy as they try to manage a fashion store in Tokyo amid cultural conflicts, has also been canceled. Celebrities who have gone afoul of the law in the past have had their unreleased projects shelved indefinitely and were cut out of productions after completion.

Kris Wu's arrest has been presented by official media and organizations as a huge triumph and proof of China's strong rule of law, as well as a perfect chance to call for a clean-up of the toxic, money- and celebrity-worshipping society.

According to the lawyer Wu Fatian of the NetEase Entertainment outlet, a rape charge in China will result in a sentence of at least three but no more than ten years in jail. In extremely heinous crimes, such as statutory rape, the punishment can be increased to more than 10 years in jail, life in prison, or even death. The legal age of consent in China is 14.

China's courts have a conviction rate of 99.9% as of 2019. Kris Wu, a Canadian citizen who was born in China, will be prosecuted in China under Chinese law. The court will also decide whether and when he will be deported as part of his sentence, as per The Star.

