A hacker claims to have data of more than 100 million T-Mobile subscribers in the United States and is offering access to a portion of it for $277,000.

Hacker Claims Breached Important Information of T-Mobile Customers

In a recently published article in Gizmodo, on an underground site, the hacker claimed they possessed the data, but they didn't say if it was connected to T-Mobile in the post. When contacted by a news outlet, the hacker claimed via an online chat that they gained access to several T-Mobile systems and had "whole client information."

Social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical locations, unique IMEI numbers, and driving license information, they say, are among the data. Motherboard claims to have seen samples of the data and verified that they included correct data of T-Mobile users.

According to Coindesk, the hacker allegedly claimed on the underground forum that they were selling a portion of data including 30 million social security numbers and driving licenses for six bitcoin, which totaled $277,895 at the time. Access to the remainder of the data is also being sold privately by the hacker.

Read Also: Ransomware Attack Surge Targets Critical American Infrastructures, Hinders Reviving Economy

T-Mobile Is Now Investigating the Recent Hack

T-Mobile is investigating a post on a site that claimed to be selling the personal information of over 100 million individuals taken from the mobile carrier's systems. T-Mobile seems to have taken action against the hacker, but this is still unverified.

"I believe they have found out since we lost access to the backdoored servers," the hacker said. Nonetheless, the hacker claimed that T-measures Mobile's will have no effect on them since they had previously downloaded and backed up the stolen data in numerous locations, according to a published article in CNET.

T-Mobile was contacted for comment on the latest breach by the news site Gizmodo on Sunday, but no answer was received until now. The T-Mobile company informed Motherboard that it was looking into the allegations, although this is yet unconfirmed.

T-Mobile Released a Statement

T-Mobile said they are aware of allegations made in an underground forum and are actively looking into their veracity. They do not have any further information to offer at this time since they are currently looking into the circumstances surrounding the alleged recent hacking activities.

If verified, the hack would be another blow to the company's cybersecurity, which has already been struck by a slew of assaults that have resulted in data leaks in recent years. T-Mobile said in February that it had been hacked after an unknown number of customers were subjected to SIM swap assaults.

Meanwhile, according to a leaked internal T-Mobile document obtained by The T-Mo Report, the nation's second-largest carrier plans to discontinue support for its "Block All/Blacklist All Short Codes" account option on Wednesday, August 18th. Between August 31st and September 2nd, the function will be withdrawn for up to 1.5 million current T-Mobile users.

T-Mobile will send text messages to its subscribers beginning Tuesday, August 17th, and continuing through Thursday, August 19th, informing them of the change. You won't notice any difference if you're a T-Mobile user who has never prevented shortcodes from showing on your phone, according to a report published in Phone Arena.

Related Article: Biden Directs US Intelligence Agencies to Investigate Into the Latest Ransomware Attack



@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.