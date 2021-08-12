The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported that a man killed his two children using a spearfishing gun after believing they had "serpent DNA" which they got from their mother, a federal criminal complaint wrote.

Authorities said the man, identified as 40-year-old Matthew Taylor Coleman from Santa Barbara, was "enlightened by conspiracy theories, including QAnon and the Illuminati. He said that despite knowing it was wrong for him to kill his children, he was convinced they would "grow into monsters," as he tried to justify his actions.

Serpent DNA

The complaint stated that Coleman drove his 10-month old daughter and two-year-old son to Rosarito, Mexico, on August 7. The FBI said that the man killed the victims in the area by shooting them in the chest with a spearfishing gun. Authorities said the suspect confessed to the killings during an interview after he was arrested by police, Komo News reported.

Coleman's wife called the police on the day of the incident, saying the family planned a camping trip. She said that instead of going, the father of the two kids took them in their Mercedes Sprinter van, which did not have a car set and did not tell his wife where he would be going. He also allegedly did not respond to any of her text messages.

After Coleman's wife, only identified as A.C., grew more concerned when her husband was not picking up, she called the police to report the situation. On Sunday, a missing person's report was filed and police asked A.C. to use Apple's Find My iPhone feature to see whether or not she could track down her husband. The last known location that Coleman went to based on the program was the area where he killed his two children, Yahoo News reported.

When the incident became a case of suspected parental kidnapping, police alerted the FBI and sought assistance for the investigation. On Monday, police arrested Coleman after border protection agents inspected his van when he came back to the United States. The vehicle was found to have blood, but the missing the children he went out with were not in the car.

Conspiracy Theories

On Monday, a farm worker found the victims' bodies at a ranch near Rosarito in Baja California, authorities in the area said. The father was believed to have checked into a hotel in the area on Saturday. However, video footage showed the three leaving before dawn on Monday, officials revealed, KTLA reported.

On Wednesday, a U.S. judge ordered the suspect to be held without bond and set his arraignment schedule on August 31. The serpent DNA that Coleman used to justify his actions most likely referred to "lizard people" conspiracy theories that claim reptilian aliens are hidden among people worldwide.

In the last several years, QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theorists have banded together because of how social media factors them together. QAnon mainly deals with conspiracies that top U.S. government officials are secretly killing and eating children. It also said that former Donald Trump was working quietly and tirelessly to defeat these perpetrators.

