A 150-year-old time capsule that was placed way back in 1872 was discovered recently. Finding these containers of items from bygone eras, with interesting articles that would be obscure but the discovery in modern times make them valuable.

While demolishing the building, contractors uncovered the time capsule at Margaret's Snooker Hall, located in Sandown.

Amazingly, it had items from the 1870s which was buried more than a hundred years ago.

Discovered Time Capsule Revealed Life in 1872

Found inside the glass jar kept and preserved were the contents from more than a century, a cache of newspapers from 1872. On the papers were news about the Isle of Wight in the day, reported the Express UK.

Aside from the clipping were also mementos from that same year, it's not so often that such a discovery sees the light of day, more than a century later. Moreso is finding copies of the Isle of Wight Chronicle from so long ago.

Looking closer at the contents is a paper dated August 1, 1872, which was the oldest one in the find. A closer inspection shows it was worth only just three and a half pence.

It was a treasure trove of everyday life way back, inside the time capsule has businesses in the trade announcements stored inside it. Some of these old establishments are J Duff & Son's bathing machine proprietors, G Brown the Pharmaceutical Chemist, and Geo Pelley's post horse service, which was in business back then, noted the Sun UK.

When the workers found the 150-year-old time capsule, Maisie Harrison of Harrison Contractors Ltd declared the incredible discovery in Sandown.

The contractors found a collection of newspapers from the 1870s in a time capsule. They added that they had it for now and asked for suggestions if someone was willing to keep it.

It seems the old capsule captured the imagination of residents, like Tim Meaney. He thought of adding more items and covering them up for future generations to find.

The discovery would not have been possible if the contractors were not called in to renovate the old club when it was close three years back.

Historically the building was owned by an evangelist church. About 30 years earlier, the Snooker club bought the building.

Most of the time, it would be keeping holy relics that are a millennium-old that would be preserved, although giving importance to everyday items as a slice of life. Time capsules containing ancient artifacts and notes to the future generation are just as important.

What are time capsules?

Time capsules usually contain artifacts gathered and buried during occasions like a fair, cornerstone of a building, or significant affairs remembered or preserved.

Whether in the far past, present, or future, that will help any cultural scientist see how others lived through their times.

An expert on the topic, William Jarvis, said these historical records are useless junk, but that is the best way to know people of the era's condition. But, he added these items are not so valuable to future historians, citing Ajansev.

Experts believe that notes, pictures, videos, and documents in time capsules are better for future historians.

The 150-year-old time capsule found in the snooker hall shows us what life was like then. In the modern age of multi-media, it will be more personal and intimate for preserved memories.

