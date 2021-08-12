Officials say a lottery player from Myrtle Beach beats "unbelievable" odds to win two huge prizes in two weeks. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the lucky winner purchased a Mega Millions ticket for the July 16 drawing at the Murphy USA #7752 on Kings Road after shopping at the adjacent Walmart.

When a South Carolina man won a $40,000 lottery win two weeks later, he found out his fortunate run wasn't finished when he won a $3 million jackpot. The Grand Strand man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that his $40,000 Mega Millions jackpot left him feeling lucky so he bought an additional ticket for the July 27 drawing while filling up his car at the Murphy USA gas station.

Man wins the lottery twice

Per UPI, only two weeks after his initial stroke of luck, the guy won $3 million. According to the announcement, both winners came from Mega Millions of tickets purchased at the Murphy USA gas station on Kings Road in Myrtle Beach.

The man was only one number away from winning the lottery on both tickets. He was reportedly curious about his chances of earning such big quantities of money in such a short amount of time.

The odds of winning $40,000 playing Mega Millions are 1 in 931,001 while the odds of winning $3 million are roughly 1 in 13 million, according to the lottery. For selling the winning tickets, the petrol station collected $400 and $30,000 in commissions, as per The Sun News via MSN.

Several South Carolina residents won the lottery

A South Carolina woman had one thing on her grocery list that left her speechless before the lucky man won twice. The woman was taken aback when she stopped to buy a lottery ticket at a Harris Teeter in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, near Charleston.

Officials said she tried her luck on the Palmetto Cash 5 game at the Long Point Road shop. The S.C. Education Lottery stated Monday that when she verified how her ticket fared in the July 26 drawing, she discovered it matched enough numbers to win a $100,000 reward.

But, having overcome chances of more than 1 in 500,000, she was confronted with a major choice. It isn't the first time that someone in the Carolinas has gone food shopping and returned with a winning lottery ticket.

Until his dog found the winning scratch-off, a guy forgot he had an additional lotto ticket. According to the S.C. Education Lottery, the man checked the ticket and learned it was worth $75,000.

After purchasing numerous scratch-offs at Refuel in McBee, a Chesterfield County town 65 miles northeast of Columbia, the guy received a huge surprise. Officials stated that because none of his previous tickets had won, he "didn't bother scratching" the last one.

That was before he said his dog had seen the ticket and prompted him to check further. That ticket, it turned out, had a 1-in-528,000 chance of winning the Bingo Tripler game's top prize. After taxes, the man kept $51,750.

In March, officials said that a South Carolina couple stopped for dinner and added a Powerball ticket to their list, winning $100,000. Also, a North Carolina college student struck the jackpot when he went shopping for dinner last year, The Charlotte Observer via MSN reported.

Gambling is intended to be a recreational activity. You may get assistance if you or a loved one is showing indications of gambling addiction by contacting 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling's website.

