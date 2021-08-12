A steel pole impaled an Indian man's brain after it fell 20-floors down and speared through his head, but he was still alive in an impossible accident to survive. Living through the horrific accident and even surviving a terrific head trauma is a one in million chance.

The 24-year-old, unnamed man whose head was impaled with a steel bar from one end to the other was brought to the hospital amazingly alive.He is one of the lucky ones.

Amazingly, an accident like this with a 20-foot pole ran through the skull, and dropping 20-floors down, should have been impossible to survive. But, he was still alive when he was rushed to the hospital despite the horrific trauma suffered to the brain.

Doctors say victim has a high chance of survival

Fellow workers warned the 24-year-old Indian that a metal rod was hurtling toward him by shouting at him to get away, in a worksite located in Ghaziabad, New Delhi, reported the Daily Mail. Instead of moving, he looked up until it was too late to avoid getting impaled as the rod pierce the front of the head to the back.

Medical experts at the Flores Hospital did a four-hour surgery to take out the remaining rod lodged in the head. They said he has a high chance to live after the accident even if the rod damaged his brain, causing paralysis of the left side of his body.

Other construction workers had to cut short the 20-foot rod before rushing the man to the hospital. X-rays portray a gruesome picture of the accident.

Senior neurosurgeon Dr. Abhinav Gupta, who did the emergency surgery, took large sections of the skull out to lessen the damage to the brain. The man was still alive after the rod was removed from the brain, long enough to be treated.

During the operation, Gupta took parts of the 24-year old's shattered skull and placed them underneath the abdomen's sub-cutaneous pouch. This process keeps the skull fragments usable to be attached back and keeps swelling of the brain under control which eases blood flow going to the brain.

According to the doctor, the construction worker will need more surgery in two months to put the skull parts back in place.

He told the Times of India that the results are favourable for the patient. However, he will be paralyzed on the left side of the body caused by the rod destroying the right side of the brain.

After the accident on July 31, the medical expert claimed he had a 90% chance to live after the drastic surgery. The patient can breathe on his own now, and he can open his eyes, but they still have to observe if comprehension is possible.

Dr. Gupta remarked there would be more time for healing after the accident, with therapy and rehab done in the future.

Another survives being fatally impaled

Another accident that took the headlines was an Idaho Man impaled with a 40-pound spear in his abdomen.

Justin Firth was working on a fence, and a hay bale spear dropped from the loader, then the attachment fell. It pierced from his back to the front, going through his abdomen, but he lived by a miracle.

East Idaho News noted that he fell down and was hit by the rod, finally realizing he had been impaled by it. Rescuers had to cut the metal rod attached to a machine to free the man.

While stuck on the rod, Firth was afraid and confused by his predicament, knowing he was impaled but alive! Medical experts had to be careful and slow in removing the rod from the victim, one error would be deadly, but he somehow survived the ordeal.

Both experiences were fatal and posed a slim chance of survival, but sometimes miracles happen for the victims to survived being fatally impaled.

