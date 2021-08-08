The Dixie Fire has now become the second-largest wildfire in California history as state residents continue to be adamant about staying in the area despite the threat of the massive blaze.

The flames have continued to grow and ravage the forests of the Sierra Nevada mountains. In the town of Greenville, residential homes have been left as nothing but bricks and sheets of metal.

Massive Wildfire

Authorities have reported five people missing amid the wildfire as a few Taylorsville residents, which live 10 miles southeast, have not headed to evacuation orders. On Friday, some of them gathered at the Taylorsville Tavern, the only bar in the area, to drink beer.

One resident, 71-year-old Susan Doran, said she would not leave the town as she sat in the tavern with her husband, Pete Neer, who is a rancher. The couple said they couldn't hope to abandon their animals to die in the fire. They said if the fire continued to rage on and threaten their home, they would join their cows in the paddock, the New York Times reported.

The two elders are among a few residents who are hesitant to leave their homes amid the ravaging flames despite warnings from authorities. The Dixie Fire was 21% contained as of Saturday afternoon but had already ravaged through 446,723 acres of dry scrub in Northern California.

Former firefighter Doran and her husband said they were familiar with wildfires and have already calculated the involved risks of staying at their home. Neer said they were not afraid to face the blaze, arguing it would not get him.

While no deaths have been reported in relation to the Dixie Fire, authorities said that two of the five missing residents had already been reported safe, but did not have confirmation. Officials said that nearly 14,000 structures are in imminent danger due to being in the route of the wildfire.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the wildfire that has already burned through 400 structures. Utility company Pacific Gas & Electric officials said it could have possibly started after a tree fell on one of the company's power lines, Reuters reported.

Fighting Against the Flames

While burning in mostly remote areas since it started on July 13, officials reported that on Wednesday, powerful winds swept the flames on a route to communities near Lake Almanor. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) reported that three of its firefighters were injured while fighting against the massive flames, but said that no fatalities have been recorded.

On Saturday, Plumas County Sheriff Todd Jonas said that while conditions in the Sierra Mountains have improved, the situation with the wildfire continued to be unpredictable. The official said that similar to other wildfires, the behavior of the Dixie Fire was erratic, citing the weather has been cooperative in the last few days, a situation that could change instantly.

Teresa Hatch, a fourth-generation Greenville resident, was initially evacuated, returned to her home, and was once again ordered to flee. Hatch asked how the displaced people were supposed to start their lives over again, NPR reported.

