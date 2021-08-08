Most US presidents have always been busy dealing with national affairs but Biden is off to his first break this summer soon. The traditional August break comes after dealing with problems at the US border and an increasingly difficult filibuster in the senate keeping his key bills on the floor.

The last six month has been busy for US president Joe Biden, after dealing with issues on a virus after operation Warp Speed by his predecessor and setting up the new administration with vaccines. Then dealing with a sharp Vladimir Putin in the Geneva Summit.

It is enough for the Democrat to head out this August and take a break from Washington D.C., as past presidents did then return recharged after coming into office.

Biden Will Actually Never Be 'Always Working'

Biden has been working on the infrastructure bill that is in the Senate for another straight weekend, which may take longer probably. So far, he has only gone to Wilmington, Delaware, most weekends since starting office, reported SF Gate.

Jen Psaki, White House press secretary explained that the president is always working even at leisurely moments because that is what every president always do, cited US News.

When the president goes on a break, he will either be going to Delaware or Rehoboth Beach, or maybe Camp David, the official presidential retreat in Maryland's Catoctin Mountains.

To make sure a crisis is never left behind, telephone lines and all other forms of communication are made available to keep him in touch with anyone. Close by, top aides and advisers are always within reach whenever needed when something crops up.

Like former President Trump before him who had to attend affairs relevant to the state, Biden has many in tow whenever out in public, with Secret service agents and press with him. But the US president never leaves the White House without his motorcade close by. Biden off to his first break will not really mean being shut away from his work.

How Former Presidents Spent Their Breaks

These former presidents also worked hard for the state even on breaks, for example, George W. Bush used to be at his central Texas ranch, where he'd be clearing brush in 100-degree heat.

Barrack Obama was busy with his golf game, playing in the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard.

While Donald Trump would be relaxing after dealing with state affairs, he would spend leisure at his private golf club in New Jersey.

The so-called vacation is never a time off for the oval office, with updates on national security that keeps on coming, other relevant issues pertaining to the economy, and how to lead the nation with plans for the future.

Since the first day of the administration, Biden and his aides have been busy from the start with how the $1 trillion infrastructure bill could pass the floor, issues on how to lessen the COVID-19 pandemic in the US, and the upcoming pullout from Afghanistan, noted NS News.

According to Jeffrey Engel, director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University, that vacation for a US leader means less one-third of a day's work and a bit more time for relaxing activities to defuse the tension in the Oval Office.

He said that former President Bush would be doing things differently on vacation, for instance, the morning security briefs will be at 8 a.m. instead 7 a.m. as usual.

When Biden decides to take a break from the White House and go on vacation, there should not be any national problem that could overturn this.

Stan Mils, Mayor of Rehoboth Beach, said even presidents need the opportunity to relax and the community in Rehoboth Beach is perfect and refreshing place for the president when he goes off to his first break in August.

