Hundreds of people rushed to the streets in Melbourne last night after the Premier declared the city would be placed under lockdown for the sixth time. Residents may have to face another seven-day stay-at-home order following a COVID-19 outbreak, according to Daniel Andrews.

Hundreds marched down Lonsdale Street and Swanston Street to express their displeasure with another lockdown following only a few coronavirus cases. Others held signs and waved flags while yelling "sack Dan Andrews" and "no more lockdowns."

Australia implements another seven-day lockdown

As the state began its sixth lockdown at 8 p.m. for a minimum of seven days, thousands of Melburnians marched down Lonsdale Street and onto Swanston Street. Twitter was broadcasting a live stream of the demonstration. Protesters gathered in Flinders St at 7 p.m. before marching across the city, News.au reported.

The crowd chanted "no more lockdowns" as at least two flares were ignited. Bystanders were making their way home by Victoria's public health order as the protests went past the 8 p.m. lockdown limit. Premier Daniel Andrews declared a 7-day state-wide lockdown on Thursday afternoon, citing an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Victoria.

Per LAD Bible, authorities are looking into an incident in which a police officer was reportedly assaulted and forced to the ground, and a police car was destroyed. People can go outdoors for physical activity, essential shopping, authorized jobs or education, medical or compassionate care, or get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19. Premier Andrews said that a lockdown wasn't his preferred choice, but it's what the city needs.

Read Also: Biden Administration Plans to Require Full Vaccination For All Foreign Travelers as Part of Border Reopening Program

More sites exposed to COVID-19 revealed

Melbourne's streets erupted in violence, with hundreds of mask-less protestors storming into the CBD as the state entered its sixth COVID-19 lockdown. Officers used pepper spray to disperse the agitated crowd as some protestors threw bottles and other objects at them.

Hundreds of enraged Victorians, who had only been freed from their sixth lockdown nine days before, were heard screaming "sack Dan Andrews" as flares were fired into the air. It was also disclosed that event organizers might face charges of incitement for their suspected participation in fueling the crowd.

In a late-night drop, state health officials identified 14 locations, including crowded shopping malls, supermarkets, and two Virgin Airlines flights where an infected passenger flew, prompting worries that there might be many more cases to follow. During the illegal rally, police said they made 15 arrests, with two persons being handcuffed for allegedly breaking bail and providing fake identities.

A total of nine people were detained before their identities could be verified to issue penalties, and four additional people are anticipated to be prosecuted for violating their bail, using a flare, and obstructing police. Officers also fined 16 persons for violating public health regulations, including going over the public gathering limit, not wearing a facemask, and traveling more than 5 kilometers from home, which is against the state's new lockdown laws.

Several incidents, including the attack on a police officer who was reportedly thrown to the ground and kicked, resulting in minor scratches and abrasions, will now be investigated by police. Other accusations, including the use of a flare and criminal damage to a police car, are anticipated to be filed.

On Thursday, Victoria reported six new cases, including two of unknown origin, as well as two more occurrences that will be included in Friday's figures. One of the two new mystery cases involves a 20-year-old teacher at a prominent Islamic school in Melbourne, whose positive test result has forced 2,100 pupils and 300 staff members into 14-day isolation, as per Daily Mail.

Related Article: Anthony Fauci Warns of Worsening COVID-19 Situation, Claiming US Trajectory Looks Similar to UK





@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.