The United States' top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, issued a grave warning on Sunday, predicting that there would be more "pain and suffering'' as COVID-19 cases continue to spike up throughout the country die to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. However, Fauci stated that he does not expect any additional lockdowns in the US.

Fauci also aired concerns, stating that individuals who have not been vaccinated must change their minds. The administration must make it simple for them, persuade them, and do all it takes to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. Despite a high vaccination rate, Florida shattered the COVID-19 caseload record with 21,683 new confirmed cases on Saturday, setting a new high.

The latest figure is the state's greatest single-day total since the outbreak began. Meanwhile, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention raced to implement the indoor masks requirement for the vaccinated, particularly in regions designated as having a significant or high risk of Delta variant transmission, as per Republic World.

Fauci claims the US COVID-19 surge is similar to the UK

According to the country's top infectious disease expert, the United States is presently on a path in its Indian Delta COVID-19 outbreak similar to the one that occurred in the United Kingdom earlier this year. On Tuesday, Fauci spoke with the Center for Strategic and International Studies on the current spike in America, where average cases have increased by 266 percent in the previous three weeks, from 23,000 to 85,000 each day.

In the meantime, daily cases in the UK have dropped to a five-week low after peaking at 54,000 in mid-July. According to Fauci, the number of individuals getting vaccinated in the US is increasing; but this will have a delayed effect on rates of the cases.

Per Daily Mail, before infections start to drop, Fauci projected that the US would see as many as 200,000 cases each day. Last month, when Britain was experiencing its Delta-driven surge, Secretary of State for Health Sajid Javid predicted that cases in the UK would exceed 100,000 per day before declining.

COVID-19 infections, on the other hand, never reached 54,674 infections, which were documented on July 16, before the decline occured. Meanwhile, daily COVID-19 cases in the UK plummeted to a five-week low on Tuesday.

According to the UK Department of Health, 21,691 confirmed virus-related illnesses have been in the previous 24 hours. This is a 7.7% decrease from last Tuesday and the lowest number of daily cases since late June.

Experts say that warmer weather and a shift in behavior are more likely to be to blamed for the increase in the number of cases, such as the conclusion of the Euro 2020 soccer competition and schools closing for the summer break.

The US will not impose lockdown to curb COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci indicated on the American Broadcasting Company's This Week program that a significant number of Americans had now been vaccinated to avoid lockdowns. The US will not implement lockdown again to combat COVID-19, but "things are likely to become worse" as the Delta variant causes a rise in infections, Fauci said.

About half of all Americans have gotten at least one dose of vaccination, with rates ranging from 76% in Vermont to 40% in Mississippi. The number of Americans being vaccinated has begun to climb again after falling for many weeks.

The increase of Delta variant cases is also causing concern throughout the world. Parts of Asia that have been reasonably effective in controlling COVID-19 before, such as Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam, are now sealing off hotspots. While vaccinations are still rare in many parts of the globe, they are free to anybody aged 12 and up in the United States, where cash incentives, new cars, and other rewards have failed to lure more than a third of the population to get inoculated, ABC.net reported.

