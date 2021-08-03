In August, Russian and Chinese soldiers will conduct a large-scale joint exercise, the latest in a series of gradually strengthening defense relations between Moscow and Beijing.

Joint Military Exercise Between China and Russia

In a recently published article in The National Interest, Russia and China will conduct cooperative military exercises in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northern China during the first part of August, according to Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian.

Wu Qian said that the Russian Armed Forces will participate in the exercises West/Interaction-2021, which will take place in China between the beginning and the middle of August, based on the agreement made between China and Russia. Additionally, the exercises will take place at an army facility in the Chinese town of Qingtongxia, according to the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Chinese People's Liberation Army Lieutenant General Liu Xiaowu, deputy commander of the Western Theater Command and commanding officer of Chinese troops in the forthcoming exercise, received a warm welcome, according to a published article in MSN News.

Purpose of the Joint Military Exercise

The exercise's goal is to strengthen China and Russia's comprehensive strategic cooperation of coordination for a new age. This would also strengthen the two armies' pragmatic collaboration and historic friendship, Wu added, demonstrating both sides' resolve and capacity to fight terrorist groups and preserve regional peace and security.

According to a published article in Global Times, "The Zapad/Interaction-2021" is the name of the drill. China and Russia will test combined reconnaissance, early warnings, and electronic information assault and strike capabilities with a variety of aircraft, artillery pieces, and armored vehicles. The term "interaction" refers to the fact that the exercise would include various services, such as the army and the air force.

The exercise will be the first time for Russian troops to visit the military installation of Qingtongxia. This is also the first joint exercise conducted in China since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. This obviously shows that the Chinese and Russian military services' mutual confidence is growing steadily.

Biden To Pursue Relationship With China

President Joe Biden has set out to build a "cooperative," "competitive," and "confrontational" relationship with China, while also attempting to create "a predictable and steady relationship" with Russia. With the U.S. pulling out of Afghanistan, Moscow and Beijing have grown considerably more mindful of the security situation on their respective borders.

Meanwhile, the U.S. considers China and Russia to be its top two great power rivals, and the two countries have feuded over a variety of geopolitical concerns such as human rights, territorial conflicts, and cybersecurity; all of which Washington accuses Beijing and Moscow of regularly violating.

Russian and Chinese Start To Cooperate with the Afghans

In Afghanistan, the outlines of Russian-Chinese collaboration are already taking form. Beijing and Moscow have both conducted high-level discussions with the Taliban as the terrorist organization moves closer to becoming the country's main player.

Within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which includes both Russia and China as members, Beijing has put its support behind Russia's continuing efforts to control the border between Afghanistan and Central Asia.

