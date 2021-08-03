Authorities say a mother's corpse was discovered weighted down in an Oklahoma pond ten days after she was reported missing.

News Release from Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

In a recently published article in People, according to a press release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the victim was reported as a missing person by police just over the state border in Fort Smith, Ark., on July 19.

Tara Strozier, 40, was allegedly tortured before being murdered, according to authorities. Strozier, whose address was not disclosed, was last seen driving a black Volkswagen Jetta with Florida license plates at the time.

Meanwhile, after receiving information that Strozier was likely last seen in the Cameron, Oklahoma region, Fort Smith police requested assistance from the Le Flore County Sheriff's Office in Oklahoma.

After the vehicle was discovered abandoned July 24 in a private drive in Cameron with no trace of Strozier, the sheriff's office suspected "foul play," according to the press release. It was also stated that authorities think Strozier was tortured at an empty mobile home off Neblett Ridge Road in Cameron before being killed by the pond near Rock Island, according to the joint investigation.

Suspected Foul Play

According to a statement from the Fort Smith Authorities Department, Tara Strozier's family last heard from her on July 17, when she was in Cameron, Oklahoma. When they were unable to contact her, they grew worried and called the police.

After the vehicle was discovered abandoned July 24 in a private drive in Cameron with no trace of Strozier, the sheriff's office suspected "foul play," according to the press release, as reported in a recently published news article in MSN News.

Moreover, the sheriff's office started an investigation with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and think Strozier was tortured at an empty mobile home along Neblett Ridge Road in Cameron before being killed by the pond near Rock Island, according to the press release.

Three Suspects Arrested

In relation to Strozier's killing, three individuals were identified and apprehended. Alex Nathaniel Davis, 30, Austin Johnson, 23, and Kaelin Hutchinson, 24, were identified as the main suspects.

Alex Nathaniel Davis, 30, confessed to murdering Strozier while Austin Johnson, 23, was present, according to authorities. Her corpse was then weighed and thrown into the pond, where it was subsequently discovered. Authorities claim that after the murder, the two weighted her corpse and tossed Strozier into the sea.

Davis and Johnson are both facing first-degree murder charges. Davis is also charged with abduction. Both are being detained without bail in the Le Flore County jail. They will be back in court on August 6th, according to a published report in Oxygen Crime News.

According to a news source, Hutchinson is charged with obstruction of an officer, accessory after the fact, and conspiracy. His bail was set at $250,000 on Friday. He has not yet filed a plea, like the other two; and the lawyers for the suspects were not immediately named.

