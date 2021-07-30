The only area of your body that has no natural system for shedding its cover is your mouth. As a result, it becomes a place for bacteria to hang around.

There are 600 different types of bacteria in your mouth; many of which stay on the surface of your teeth, and it's up to you to make sure they don't remain.

If you don't manually remove all of these bacteria within 24 to 48 hours, it will develop into dental biofilm or plaque, a pale yellow substance. Plaque produces acid, which eats away at your teeth over time. If you leave it alone for a few days, it hardens and develops into tartar, which requires expert removal.

Your saliva neutralizes the acid; but as plaque and tartar build up, it will have a harder time doing so. You face a higher chance of getting gingivitis, tooth decay, and periodontal disease; and it can occur the longer this goes on, as per Science Daily.

Is plaque, tartar remover effective and safe to use?

You may have lately spotted on social media specialized plaque removal tools that are on sale. Scalers are dental hygienist instruments used to remove plaque and calculus from your teeth during a hygiene consultation.

A hygienist will gently clean around your teeth and under your gum line to remove germs and calculus, as well as provide you with information on how to maintain excellent oral health at home. The hygienist may need to clean the root surfaces of your teeth if a deeper cleaning is necessary.

Ultrasonic scaling tools are at least as successful as manual scalers at removing tartar from tooth surfaces, even shallow gum pockets. Ultrasonic devices, on the other hand, excel in clearing deposits from deeper pockets.

The tips of these tools are tiny, and they can reach areas that are difficult to touch with manual tools. Furthermore, the coolant sprayed by ultrasonic scalers aids in the removal of plaque and tartar buildup.

Simultaneously, ultrasonic scaling tools deliver oxygen bubbles into these discrete layers, disrupting the oxygen-hating bacteria that survive there. Luelli's dental calculus remover with accurate ultrasonic technology removes dental calculus, dental plaque, tooth stains, and tooth dirt easily and effectively.

Per HealthLine, tartar deposits are yellow or brown deposits that can be seen behind and between teeth. Tartar, like its precursor plaque, may be damaging to your oral health. Bacteria accumulation in tartar and plaque can produce bad breath.

They also wear away at the enamel, the tooth's outer solid layer, causing dental sensitivity, cavities, and even tooth loss. Worse, tartar or plaque can contribute to gum disease.

How to prevent plaque?

Plaque is relatively easy to remove with home remedies, but it may quickly become out of hand. If plaque is left on your teeth, it will harden into tartar. Another option is to avoid plaque formation in the first place.

When it comes to oral health, prevention is always better than cure. You'll have a far greater chance of keeping all your teeth healthy if you can prevent plaque and tartar from forming in the first place. Avoid plaque buildup by following these Carefree Dental's recommended steps:

Drink plenty of water- Water is both natural and beneficial. In any case, you should consume around eight glasses of it every day. If you drink lots of water, plaque, dirt, and debris will be washed away before they have a chance to adhere to the surface of your teeth. Follow dental appointments- It is your responsibility to maintain track of check-ups and appointments. You can't be forced to go to your dentist's appointment. However, it would help if you went regularly. You risk getting removed from your practice's list if you skip multiple dates in a row. Use a soft-bristled brush- Keep an eye on the pressure with which you clean your teeth. Brushing your teeth with a lot of force will not clean them any faster or more effectively. Quite the opposite is true. Brushing too hard destroys enamel, which leads to a slew of additional issues. To make it more comfortable, use a soft-bristled brush. Quit smoking- The truth is that smoking is highly harmful to your dental health. If you smoke, you will always be at a higher risk of gum disease and tooth infection. It will also hasten the formation of tartar in and around the gum line. Consult dental specialist- You should consult your dentist if you have any queries or concerns regarding the health of your teeth. They're the best person to provide you with an answer or a solution.

While tartar buildup is normal, it may have a significant impact on your quality of life if left uncontrolled. Brushing and flossing daily, as well as regular dental cleanings and check-ups, are your best defenses against hardened plaque.

