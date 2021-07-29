The earth is always in upheaval, and an apocalyptic supervolcano eruption threatens humans in their lifetime at random. The science of volcanology can predict regular magmatic activity, but if a cataclysmic world-ending eruption comes, there is no way to know.

It's quite a feat that science has precision in some aspects of predicting volcanic explosions. But it is relevant to know when to act if something like the eruption of Mount Toba happens is not an exact prediction yet.

One of these potential monster-super volcanoes with apocalypse bringing power is under the Yellowstone National Park. One study tried to assess when it will erupt and came up with zero predictions.

Supervolcano eruptions are hard to predict

Scientists at Cardiff University remarked they are at a loss with a simulation that cannot effectively predict when an immense volcanic eruption will occur. So, the future of humans depends on the big blast if it happens or not, reported the Daily Mail.

They examined the records from the previous 13 super-eruptions that happened two million years ago (MyA). One recent eruption is the Taupō volcano of New Zealand about 24,000 years back.

Despite the best guesses, there is no way to understand how the 13 cataclysmic eruptions progressed over some time. Others just erupted with no warning given, and it affected the earth.

It is frightening that researchers said that some super-eruptions would occur at random and maybe short explosion or go on for a few days, while some of the supervolcanoes spewed magma for a very long time, even for decades.

According to researchers, the Youngest Toba Tuff, which exploded 74,000 years ago, occurred almost immediately. Humans now are facing a threat by an apocalyptic supervolcano eruption, but there's no exact way to predict such explosions will happen.

Another example is the Oruanui eruption, some 25,000 years ago, which slowly started before suffering a Caldera collapse and progressed over several months.

Classed as supervolcanoes, the Yellowstone Caldera and Long Valley Caldera are objects of interest for scientists. The last time they went catastrophic was from 600,000 and 760,000 years ago, the most recent.

A study showed that Yellowstone would erupt every 1.5 million years, which shows 900,000 years from now that it will blow its top. It is estimated to have blown ten times in 16 million years, noted Live Science.

More worrying evidence from a 2017 study said Yellowstone could erupt anytime; it may be a smaller one, noted Fox News.

Supervolcanoes that can end lives tend to let out ash clouds which can cover the ground hundreds of meters thick. These ash clouds have cooled temperatures and killed plants in the past as well.

Once the top blows, all that is left is a gaping and immense Caldera, once the magma is gone from the explosive force outwards.

Another researcher Dr. George Cooper, a co-author of the study, verified that a super eruption could instantly or happen for decades. He added no one could predict an explosion like that accurately.

What is a supervolcano?

A supervolcano is a volcano that can erupt with a measure of at least eight on the Volcanic Explosivity Index, which can expel lava more than 1,000 cubic kilometers of pyroclastic material. They rarely happen at one time, every 100,000 years at most.

An apocalyptic supervolcano eruption threatens most humans, but with further studies, soon enough, we will be able to gather more information needed to verify when such outbreaks occur.

