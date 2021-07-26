The symptoms of the Delta variant differ from those of the other SARS-CoV-2 variants, and many patients may not recognize they have Covid-19 until symptoms worsen. As the number of Covid-19 cases in the United States and other nations globally rises because of the extremely infectious delta variant, health professionals have issued cautions regarding slightly different symptoms.

Fever or chills, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, cough, shortness of breath or trouble breathing, tiredness, muscle or body pains, headache, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea were all common symptoms of Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Delta variant may cause different symptoms

However, as the Delta variant spreads throughout multiple states in the United States, former Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr. George Monks has warned that it "may cause difficulties including cough, shortness of breath, fever, body pain, congestion, and more," as per Republic World.

As the extremely infectious Delta variant spreads, physicians are warning that there are new signs to watch out for as hospitals load up with younger, unvaccinated patients. Doctors warn that without a test, many people may not discover they have Covid-19 until their symptoms worsen. The Delta variant spreads rapidly, according to experts; and it takes less of the virus to make someone sick. The coronavirus variant, which was initially discovered in India, first emerged in January in the United States. It has now spread to over 90 nations.

According to the CDC, the Delta variant is associated with "evidence of increased transmissibility, more severe disease, a significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures." There hasn't been conclusive research on whether Delta makes people sicker. Preliminary findings from Scottish research showed the Delta variant was twice as likely to cause hospitalization in unvaccinated persons, although this has yet to be verified.

Abbott and Deaconess Health Systems President Dr. James Porter said the Delta variant is also more likely to cause "long Covid-19," a mystery illness in which patients suffer a range of symptoms for weeks or even months at a time. Differences in symptoms might also be related to the unvaccinated population's younger average age, USA Today reported.

Covid-19 vaccination refusal amid Delta variant surge

The number of infections has increased - slowly at first, then quickly - to an average of 51,000 cases per day, more than four times the rate of a month ago. Thousands of people may die needlessly as a result of overcrowded hospitals, weary healthcare staff, and other factors.

Although the more contagious Delta variant is being blamed, an older, more familiar adversary is fuelling its rise: vaccination hesitancy and refusal, which has long been prevalent in the United States. There would be no comeback of the Delta variant, Alpha variant, or any other strain of the coronavirus if a larger portion of the population were vaccinated.

Per NY Times, while minor breakthrough infections are more prevalent than previously anticipated, vaccinations successfully protect against serious disease and death. Despite this, over half of the population is unprotected and unvaccinated. In other regions of the nation, the percentage of people who have not received even a single dosage is significantly higher.

For months, public health experts have been warning that the virus - any variant of it - would resurface if the government did not vaccinate enough people on time. In January, Bill Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, projected that Florida will have a difficult summer. Florida now accounts for one out of every five new infections in the United States.

Until millions of people who currently refuse to receive the Covid-19 vaccine are still persuadable but reluctant or have not yet acquired access, the United States will be susceptible to all of them. The unvaccinated will continue to set the country on fire.

People who have been vaccinated will be protected from serious disease and death, although there may be side effects. They are already being ordered to wear masks indoors in certain places. If the numbers keep rising, the limitations that formerly separated the country may be reinstated. Schools and workplaces may have to close again.

